Gift like theGrio: For the man who has no list

Whether he's an enigma or just the type to say, "I don't need anything," these Black-owned brands will leave him pleasantly surprised.

Dec 19, 2023
What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men, holiday gift ideas for men theGrio.com
Holiday gift ideas for the man with no list (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Whether it’s your man, your father, your brother, or a close male friend, shopping for men can often be ten times harder than shopping for women. That’s because when you ask a man what he wants for the holidays, he often says something along the lines of “I don’t know,” or “I don’t need anything.” This season, theGrio is celebrating the art of gifting the discerning gentleman whose desires dance in the realm of mystery. We’ve curated a guide to shopping for the men who leave even Santa guessing. 

Love Dot X Beadz By Flex

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men theGrio.com
(Photo: Love Dot.)

Wanting to bring something new to men’s jewelry, the Love Dot X Beadz By Flex collection is crafted not only to connect Black men to their roots but to elicit a sense of “purpose, quality, and pride.” These affordable African luxury pieces are intentionally designed to uplift every man’s crown. 

For the brothers who wear their culture with pride, shop Love Dot X Beadz By Flex

Wale$ Gallery

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men theGrio.com
(Photo courtesy of Wale$ Gallery)

Mixing classic silhouettes with modern designs, Wale$ Gallery is a self-funded, family-owned, Black-owned brand dedicated to storytelling and connecting through the art form of fashion. Bringing a modern twist to classic silhouettes, the brand’s unisex collection “Chapter 1: The Blueprint” draws inspiration from jazz and blues music and color theory to evoke both healing and eclectic sophistication through its pieces. 

For the fashionable fellas in your life, shop at Wale$ Gallery

Blackstock & Weber

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men theGrio.com
(Photo: Blackstock & Weber)

Every man needs a good pair of loafers. If they need to replace the loafers they’ve been rocking since their first year of undergrad or need to add to their collection, Blackstock & Weber is a Brooklyn-based fashion and lifestyle brand honoring traditional menswear inspired by travel, music, culture, art, and photography. 

For the classic man, shop Blackstock & Weber. 

Bevel men’s shave kit 

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men theGrio.com
(Photo: Bevel)

Take his grooming routine to the next level with Bevel. Positioned as one of the pioneering grooming brands explicitly created for Black men, this Black-founded enterprise stands out for its commitment to being distinctive. It proudly declares itself as “built different,” with custom-crafted ingredients catering to the diverse requirements of our skin types and textured hair.

For the grooming gentlemen, shop Bevel. And for my last-minute shoppers, it’s also available at Target and Amazon

Tmpl Care

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men theGrio.com
(Photo: TMPL Care)

Inspired by the phrase “your body is your temple,” Tmpl Care encourages men to approach their skincare routine with patience and care. Made by and for men of color, the brand offers a simple yet effective skincare routine featuring products made of natural ingredients designed to cater to Black male skin concerns.  

For his manly maintenance, shop Tmpl Care. Plus, if you order by Dec. 20, the brand says your order will arrive in time for Christmas. 

Recommended Stories

Holiday gifting, coffee table books, Black art books, Ruth E. Carter, Black design books, Ann Lowe book, books for gifting, gift guides, theGrio.com
Books

Gift like theGrio: Books beautiful enough for their coffee tables

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men, holiday gift ideas for men theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: For the man who has no list

Celebrity brands to shop, best celebrity brands, Pattern Beauty, Key Soulcare, Humanrace, Golf Wang, Fenty Beauty & Skin and Savage X Fenty, Proudly, Inala, Saysh, Black Irish Cream Liqueur mariah carey, Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Beyoncé x Tiffany & Co. theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: For the celeb-obsessed

Black influencers, Holiday gift guide, Black-owned gift ideas, Tai Beauchamp, Whitney Madueke, Travel with Meko, theGrio.com
Style

Gift like theGrio: 16 items Black influencers are vying for this holiday season

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, AAADT, Ailey Ailey, Alvin Ailey at City Center, Miles Marshall Lewis, theGrio.com
Culture Watch

Review: Alvin Ailey’s 65th season will have you ‘in your feelings’

Black tech brands, Black-owned tech gifts, NSPRE, Seirus, Shani Darden, Déesse Pro LED light mask, Ardent FX, Beats by Dre, House of Marley, Brown Box Toys, Goodee, LavaSnoStore, Black-owned apps, 25 days of Holiday, gift guides 2023, tech gifts 2023, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Gift like theGrio: 9 gifts for tech lovers

TheGrio Featured Image for Traveling Black Category
Top Stories

Watch: Travel tips | 25 days of holiday

Black Books, Inspirational books, Faith-based books, celebrity memoirs, Black authors, Black books to gift, Jeezy book, Rich Paul book, T.D. Jakes books, Pinky Cole Books, theGrio.com
Books

Gift like theGrio: Black-centric books to inspire and heal

Yenaé cufflinks 

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men theGrio.com
(Photo: Yenaé)

With designs inspired by Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya and South Africa, Yenaé uses jewelry to reconnect and share the captivating stories of African heritage. Collaborating with historians and storytellers, the shape and design of each piece are intentionally made and named to honor a different piece of our history and uplift the person wearing it.  

For the dapper men in your life, shop Yanaé’s cufflinks. 

Emperor’s Cut cigars

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men theGrio.com
(Photo: Emperor’s Cut)

Emperor’s Cut is a Black-owned boutique cigar brand that “pushes beyond the boundaries of luxury.” With a goal to elevate the lifestyle and smoking experiences of cigar users, the brand offers an array of affordable and high-end cigar kits. 

For the emperors in your life who enjoy a good smoke, shop Emperor’s Cut cigars.

Powerhandz gloves 

What kind of gifts do men prefer?, What gift should I give to him?, What to buy men for Xmas?, Wale$ gallery, Tmpl Care, Love Dot, Powerhandz gloves, Bevel, Blackstock & Weber, Yenaé, Emperor’s Cut cigars, What type of gift should I give to my dad?, Black-owned mens gift ideas, Black-owned brands for men theGrio.com
(Photo: Powerhandz)

Designed to improve people’s fitness performance, Powerhandz offers various products to help people unlock their inner athletes. From weighted training gloves to weighted basketballs, the brand helps users reach new heights no matter their fitness level. 

For the gym rats in your life, shop Powerhandz. If you’re looking for faster shipping, explore the brand on Amazon Prime and Target

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE