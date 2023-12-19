Gift like theGrio: For the man who has no list

Whether it’s your man, your father, your brother, or a close male friend, shopping for men can often be ten times harder than shopping for women. That’s because when you ask a man what he wants for the holidays, he often says something along the lines of “I don’t know,” or “I don’t need anything.” This season, theGrio is celebrating the art of gifting the discerning gentleman whose desires dance in the realm of mystery. We’ve curated a guide to shopping for the men who leave even Santa guessing.

Love Dot X Beadz By Flex

(Photo: Love Dot.)

Wanting to bring something new to men’s jewelry, the Love Dot X Beadz By Flex collection is crafted not only to connect Black men to their roots but to elicit a sense of “purpose, quality, and pride.” These affordable African luxury pieces are intentionally designed to uplift every man’s crown.

For the brothers who wear their culture with pride, shop Love Dot X Beadz By Flex.

Wale$ Gallery

(Photo courtesy of Wale$ Gallery)

Mixing classic silhouettes with modern designs, Wale$ Gallery is a self-funded, family-owned, Black-owned brand dedicated to storytelling and connecting through the art form of fashion. Bringing a modern twist to classic silhouettes, the brand’s unisex collection “Chapter 1: The Blueprint” draws inspiration from jazz and blues music and color theory to evoke both healing and eclectic sophistication through its pieces.

For the fashionable fellas in your life, shop at Wale$ Gallery.

Blackstock & Weber

(Photo: Blackstock & Weber)

Every man needs a good pair of loafers. If they need to replace the loafers they’ve been rocking since their first year of undergrad or need to add to their collection, Blackstock & Weber is a Brooklyn-based fashion and lifestyle brand honoring traditional menswear inspired by travel, music, culture, art, and photography.

For the classic man, shop Blackstock & Weber.

Bevel men’s shave kit

(Photo: Bevel)

Take his grooming routine to the next level with Bevel. Positioned as one of the pioneering grooming brands explicitly created for Black men, this Black-founded enterprise stands out for its commitment to being distinctive. It proudly declares itself as “built different,” with custom-crafted ingredients catering to the diverse requirements of our skin types and textured hair.

For the grooming gentlemen, shop Bevel. And for my last-minute shoppers, it’s also available at Target and Amazon.

Tmpl Care

(Photo: TMPL Care)

Inspired by the phrase “your body is your temple,” Tmpl Care encourages men to approach their skincare routine with patience and care. Made by and for men of color, the brand offers a simple yet effective skincare routine featuring products made of natural ingredients designed to cater to Black male skin concerns.

For his manly maintenance, shop Tmpl Care. Plus, if you order by Dec. 20, the brand says your order will arrive in time for Christmas.

Yenaé cufflinks

(Photo: Yenaé)

With designs inspired by Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya and South Africa, Yenaé uses jewelry to reconnect and share the captivating stories of African heritage. Collaborating with historians and storytellers, the shape and design of each piece are intentionally made and named to honor a different piece of our history and uplift the person wearing it.

For the dapper men in your life, shop Yanaé’s cufflinks.

Emperor’s Cut cigars

(Photo: Emperor’s Cut)

Emperor’s Cut is a Black-owned boutique cigar brand that “pushes beyond the boundaries of luxury.” With a goal to elevate the lifestyle and smoking experiences of cigar users, the brand offers an array of affordable and high-end cigar kits.

For the emperors in your life who enjoy a good smoke, shop Emperor’s Cut cigars.

Powerhandz gloves

(Photo: Powerhandz)

Designed to improve people’s fitness performance, Powerhandz offers various products to help people unlock their inner athletes. From weighted training gloves to weighted basketballs, the brand helps users reach new heights no matter their fitness level.

For the gym rats in your life, shop Powerhandz. If you’re looking for faster shipping, explore the brand on Amazon Prime and Target.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

