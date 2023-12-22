Black sitcoms to watch this holiday season

Break out the cozy blankets, indulge in spiked cocoa or eggnog, and dive headfirst into the festive wonderland of our favorite Black sitcoms. As you finish wrapping the lasts of your gifts, unwrap the magic of Black television’s holiday episodes. In the rhythm of laughter and heartwarming moments, these shows have gifted us with timeless joy, making them the perfect seasonal binge.

Because let’s face it – the holidays wouldn’t be the same without the infectious humor of Martin Lawrence, the Winslow family shenanigans, or the undeniable swag of the Banks crew. These episodes aren’t just 30-minute escapes; they’re a festive time machine that whisks us away to an era where sitcoms ruled the airwaves, and holiday specials were the crown jewels of the season.

In the true spirit of the holidays, these episodes aren’t just a collection of clever punchlines; they’re a reflection of the love, joy, and resilience that define our communities. From family gatherings gone awry to heartfelt life lessons, each episode is a carefully wrapped package filled with the cultural touchstones that make Black sitcoms a gift that keeps on giving. TheGrio has gathered a list of some of Black television’s best holiday moments so you can sit back, relax and relive the joy, comforting chaos, and nostalgia these episodes bring.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Season 1, Episode 15 Season 2, Episode 12 Season 4, Episode 13 Streaming on Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount + (Photo: IMDb) Girlfriends Season 2, Episode 11 Season 3, Episode 11 Season 4, Episode 11 Season 6, Episode 11 Season 7, Episode 10 Season 8, Episode 10 Streaming on Netflix (Photo: IMDb) One on One Season 1, Episode 12 Season 2, Episode 11 Season 3, Episode 11 Streaming on Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb) All of Us Season 1, Episode 11 Season 2, Episode 10 Season 3, Episode 11 Streaming on Hulu (Photo: IMDb) The Parkers Season 3, Episode 11 Streaming on Netflix (Photo: IMDb) Martin Season 5, Episode 10 Streaming on Hulu, Max, BET Plus and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb) The Proud Family Season 1, Episode 11 Streaming on Disney + (Photo: IMDb) Living Single Season 1, Episode 15 Streaming on Hulu, Max, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb) A Different World Season 4, Episode 11 Streaming on Max and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb) The Jamie Foxx Show Season 3, Episode 10 Streaming on Max and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb) Everybody Hates Chris Season 1, Episode 11 Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount + (Photo: IMDb) Hangin' with Mr. Cooper Season 2, Episode 11 Streaming on Max and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb) Sister, Sister Season 3, Episode 12 Streaming on Hulu, Paramount + and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb) 227 Season 1, Episode 13 Streaming on Hulu (Photo: IMDb) Good Times Season 5, Episode 12 Streaming on Peacock (Photo: IMDb) The Bernie Mac Show Season 1, Episode 7 Streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb) black-ish Season 1, Episode 10 Season 6, Episode 10 Streaming on Hulu and Disney + (Photo: IMDb) The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Season 1, Episode 15 Season 2, Episode 12 Season 4, Episode 13 Streaming on Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount + (Photo: IMDb)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.



