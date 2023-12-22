Black sitcoms to watch this holiday season

 Wrap yourself in nostalgia and holiday spirit with these Black sitcoms’ special holiday episodes as you unwind this weekend.

Dec 22, 2023

Break out the cozy blankets, indulge in spiked cocoa or eggnog, and dive headfirst into the festive wonderland of our favorite Black sitcoms. As you finish wrapping the lasts of your gifts, unwrap the magic of Black television’s holiday episodes. In the rhythm of laughter and heartwarming moments, these shows have gifted us with timeless joy, making them the perfect seasonal binge.

Because let’s face it – the holidays wouldn’t be the same without the infectious humor of Martin Lawrence, the Winslow family shenanigans, or the undeniable swag of the Banks crew. These episodes aren’t just 30-minute escapes; they’re a festive time machine that whisks us away to an era where sitcoms ruled the airwaves, and holiday specials were the crown jewels of the season.

In the true spirit of the holidays, these episodes aren’t just a collection of clever punchlines; they’re a reflection of the love, joy, and resilience that define our communities. From family gatherings gone awry to heartfelt life lessons, each episode is a carefully wrapped package filled with the cultural touchstones that make Black sitcoms a gift that keeps on giving. TheGrio has gathered a list of some of Black television’s best holiday moments so you can sit back, relax and relive the joy, comforting chaos, and nostalgia these episodes bring. 

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Season 1, Episode 15

Season 2, Episode 12

Season 4, Episode 13

Streaming on Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount + (Photo: IMDb)

Girlfriends

Season 2, Episode 11

Season 3, Episode 11

Season 4, Episode 11

Season 6, Episode 11

Season 7, Episode 10

Season 8, Episode 10

Streaming on Netflix (Photo: IMDb)

One on One

Season 1, Episode 12

Season 2, Episode 11

Season 3, Episode 11

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb)

All of Us

Season 1, Episode 11

Season 2, Episode 10

Season 3, Episode 11

Streaming on Hulu (Photo: IMDb)

The Parkers

Season 3, Episode 11

Streaming on Netflix (Photo: IMDb)

Martin

Season 5, Episode 10

Streaming on Hulu, Max, BET Plus and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb)

The Proud Family

Season 1, Episode 11

Streaming on Disney + (Photo: IMDb)

Living Single

Season 1, Episode 15

Streaming on Hulu, Max, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb)

A Different World

Season 4, Episode 11

Streaming on Max and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb)

The Jamie Foxx Show

Season 3, Episode 10

Streaming on Max and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb)

Everybody Hates Chris

Season 1, Episode 11

Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount + (Photo: IMDb)

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper

Season 2, Episode 11

Streaming on Max and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb)

Sister, Sister

Season 3, Episode 12

Streaming on Hulu, Paramount + and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb)

227

Season 1, Episode 13

Streaming on Hulu (Photo: IMDb)

Good Times

Season 5, Episode 12

Streaming on Peacock (Photo: IMDb)

The Bernie Mac Show

Season 1, Episode 7

Streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (Photo: IMDb)

black-ish

Season 1, Episode 10

Season 6, Episode 10

Streaming on Hulu and Disney + (Photo: IMDb)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.


