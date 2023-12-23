Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis at age 36, medical examiner says

Williams, who played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was working as an electrician at the time of his death

Dec 23, 2023

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner’s report released Friday.

Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta Falcons free safety Thomas DeCoud (28) and cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco, File)

The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiving yards. He also played for the Buffalo Bills and was on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster before leaving the NFL in 2016.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report says the cause of Williams’ death was bacterial sepsis traced to a dental infection and “retained tooth roots.” The report is preliminary. A full autopsy will be released later and include toxicology and other information, officials said Friday.

Recommended Stories

Best Holiday episodes, holiday episodes to watch, best shows to watch during the holidays, Black sitcom holiday episodes, holiday episodes Black shows, Girlfriends, All of Us, The Jamie Foxx show, The Parkers, The Bernie Mac Show, Everybody Hates Chris, Black-ish, Good Times, Living Single holiday episodes theGrio.com
Featured

Holiday togetherness can also mean family fights. But there are ways to try to sidestep the drama

Brittany Watts Warren Ohio
News

Ohio prosecutor says he’s duty bound to bring Black woman’s miscarriage case to a grand jury

Sports

Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis at age 36, medical examiner says

News

Paramedics were convicted in Elijah McClain’s death. That could make other first responders pause

The U.S. Supreme Court, theGrio.com
Politics

Poll shows Black voters are displeased with Supreme Court and want immediate reform

Lifestyle

10 store-bought foods that taste just as good as homemade

Opinion

I think there might be too many Christmas movies — hear me out.

Best Holiday episodes, holiday episodes to watch, best shows to watch during the holidays, Black sitcom holiday episodes, holiday episodes Black shows, Girlfriends, All of Us, The Jamie Foxx show, The Parkers, The Bernie Mac Show, Everybody Hates Chris, Black-ish, Good Times, Living Single holiday episodes theGrio.com
Entertainment

Black sitcoms to watch this holiday season

The initial report also cites cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor in his death, which is listed as natural.

This is the first time in Hillsborough County that a death has been attributed to this specific type of dental sepsis, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE