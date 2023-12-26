Reality TV to watch over holiday break

From must-see drama to riveting competition series, we’ve got you covered with reality TV shows perfect to binge over the holiday break.

Married to Medicine

Our first recommendation for the holiday break is “Married to Medicine.” Yes, we know, this show is far from new. The hit Bravo series, following the professional and personal lives of doctors and doctors’ wives in Atlanta, has charmed audiences for 10 years now. Quad Webb, Dr. Heavenly, Dr. Jackie, Dr. Simone, Toya Bush-Harris and more have shared it all for the past decade, becoming one of Bravo’s most consistent offerings outside of “The Real Housewives” franchise.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore — (Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)

With season 10, however, “Married to Medicine” may have reached a new peak. Phaedra Parks, whose infamous departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” saw her leave reality TV altogether for some years, has returned to Bravo as a main cast member. With fascinating drama and a hilarious return from Parks, the ladies of “Medicine” are delivering every Sunday, making the holiday break a perfect time to binge the entire series if you haven’t already, or catch up on season 10 before it resumes episodes in January.

“Married to Medicine” is available to stream on Peacock.

The Traitors

“The Traitors” returns this January with a brand new season, making December a perfect time to catch up on last year’s must-see run. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the show brings together contestants to a Scottish castle as they play the “ultimate” murder mystery game.

The first season featured famous faces of reality television, like “Survivor” and “Big Brother” alum Cirie Fields alongside 10 people from the general public. The upcoming second season ditched the second part, bringing together 21 reality stars for an epic adventure. Phaedra Parks, Shereé Whitfield (“RHOA”), Larsa Pippen (“RHOM”) and Marcus Jordan, Peppermint (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and more make up the cast of the upcoming run.

“The Traitors” season 1 is available to stream now on Peacock.

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Off

Looking for something quick to throw on for the whole family? “The Masked Singer” aired a “Holiday Sing-Off” episode this December, bringing together the irresistible DNA of the popular singing series with holiday classics.

Like most episodes of “The Masked Singer,” viewers and the celebrity judges are left to wonder exactly who is behind the masks of the contestants. While the season ended, stay away from spoilers and head directly to “The Masked Singer” season 10, episode 11 to enjoy the holiday episode in all of its glory.

Entertainment

Superchef Grudge Match

Food fans are in for a treat with the return of “Superchef Grudge Match.” The show sees Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson invite chefs from all over the world for the ultimate food competition battle.

In order to settle personal and professional beef, chefs partake in “a one round, one dish, winner-takes-all heavyweight battle” with their nemeses. By the end of the season, two winners walk away with a $10,000 grand prize, as well as “a prized knife from the losing chef’s knife roll” and bragging rights.

The show returns to Food Network for its second season on Dec. 26, making for a perfect post-Christmas watch with the family.

Southern Hospitality

Bravo’s “Southern Charm” spin-off is currently airing its second season, yet another series perfect for a first season binge during the holidays. Following the lives of nightlife workers at Leva Bonaparte’s Charleston restaurant “Republic,” the show is a “Vanderpump Rules”-style series, except with a cast that is far more diverse.

Messy drama? Check. Cheating scandals? Check. Hilarious antics? Check. This series has it all, and with the second season only a few episodes in, there is plenty of time to catch up and watch week to week. Stars like Mikel, Mia, Bradley and Lucia have us charmed, as they navigate all the highs and lows in their friend group.

“Southern Hospitality” airs on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock.

