‘Married to Medicine’ trailer: Phaedra Parks joins Season 10

The popular Bravo series is back next month, now with Parks, a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, among its cast members.

“Married to Medicine” fans, rejoice! Bravo has released a brand new trailer for the series’ highly anticipated 10th season.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks has joined the cast.

The cast of “Married to Medicine,” Season 10: (from left) Toya Bush-Harris, Phaedra Parks, Lateasha Mayo, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Quad Webb. (Photo: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

Once again following the professional and personal lives of selected Black women serving as medical professionals in Atlanta, the new season of “Married to Medicine” reunites viewers with Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb. New faces joining the series are Lateasha Lunceford and Dr. Alicia Egolum, alongside Parks, who makes her official return to Bravo six years after her dramatic departure from “RHOA.”

“I’m probably the sweetest person you will ever meet,” Parks says in the clip. “I’m an angel dipped in chocolate.”

Per Bravo’s synopsis, Parks joins the cast with her eyes set on a new profession: Holistic healer. The entrepreneur is opening up a wellness center, a facility focusing on “reiki therapy, healing crystals and more.”

Newbie Lunceford, known as Sweet Tea, stirs up plenty of drama within the group as she is engaged to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, the ex-husband of Webb, and Webb finds herself in a tricky position within the group of women, as her friendships with many have become strained over the years.

“I feel like the girls have tried to put me in an early grave, honey,” she tells Parks in the trailer. Check it out below:

“Married to Medicine” returns Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

