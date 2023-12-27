For first time in 15 years, Black man refs Premier League soccer match

For the first time in 15 years, a Black man has refereed a Premier League soccer match.

In a thrilling debut, 42-year-old Sam Allison, a former firefighter, officiated Luton Town’s 3-2 victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane — making history as the first Black man to referee a match in England’s top division since Uriah Rennie in 2008, according to Sky News.

Sam Allison is the second Black man in history to referee a Premier League soccer match. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/Sky News)

Allison’s debut comes after Rebecca Welch, 40, made history when she became the first woman to referee a Premier League match on Dec. 23.

BAMRef, which provides mentorship, counseling and assistance to referees of Black, Asian and mixed heritage, said they welcomed Allison’s appointment.

Sports

“It is a further step in the right direction towards refereeing reflecting society and the playing contingent within football,” said BAMref in a statement.

“It is also the culmination of years of hard work by BAMRef members,” the organization shared before the match. “We hope to work with Howard Webb (Professional Game Match Officials Board chief) to identify and progress more Black officials to the top flight.”

