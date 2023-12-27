Take a look at historic and important moments spearheaded by members of the Congressional Black Caucus

During the 118th session of Congress, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate faced several bouts of uncertainty regarding issues such as the House speakership and whether members could pass measures to avoid two government shutdowns.

Vehicles are parked outside the U.S. Capitol building on Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

However, other issues needed attention, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus led efforts to tackle them.

Here are four monumental moments led by CBC members in this session.

U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York became the first Black House Minority Leader

In January, Jeffries became the first Black American to hold the title of House Minority Leader.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y. speaks before President Joe Biden at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Baltimore. (Photo by Evan Vucci, AP)

For the past 11 months, members of the Congressional Black Caucus have approved of Jeffries’ leadership and told theGrio they hope he will be elected as Speaker of the House one day.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Tex., previously told theGrio that if Jeffries became House Speaker, some House Republicans would be “relieved.”

“I think that they wouldn’t have to worry about the wars that exist with the far-right flank…because Hakeem operates from a more centrist space,” said Crockett.

U.S. Representative Gabe Amo of Rhode Island makes history

On Nov. 7, Rep. Amo became the first Black American and person of color to represent Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District.

Gabe Amo smiles at an election results party after his win in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Pawtucket, R.I. (Photo by David Delpoio/Providence Journal via AP)

Amo previously told theGrio, that his first days in office have been “a bit surreal” and that he is thankful.

“I just want to say thank you to the voters of Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District and thank you to so many who have found my story…a Rhode Island story but…also an American story and for taking part in our victory,” he told theGrio.

While in office, the former Biden-Harris White House staffer plans to tackle Medicare, gun violence, climate change, and women’s rights issues.

Congressional Black Caucus members led calls for a ceasefire in Gaza

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, members of the so-called congressional “Squad” have been vocal in calling for a cease-fire in the region and for the Biden-Harris administration to reprimand Israel for what is called war crimes. The Palestinian Health Ministry said nearly 21,000 have been killed in Gaza.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks as Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listen during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

As a result, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) launched a $100 million initiative against members of the “Squad” in an effort to remove them from office in 2024 due to their views on the Middle Eastern conflict.

The “Squad” includes Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Summer Lee, D-Pa., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich and Jamaal Bowman, D-NY.

Bowman previously told theGrio, “I’m not concerned.”

“Historically throughout our history in this country and globally, whenever people of color, Black men, Black women speak up and push back against the system that’s unjust, the system is going to push back,” he said.

“This is AIPAC pushing back and as an actor mostly for a foreign country trying to control our democracy…the entire country should be pushing back on that,” he added.

U.S. Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia put pressure on the Supreme Court to adopt a code of ethics

Rep. Johnson and other congressional members and activists have repeatedly called on the nation’s highest court to adopt a code of ethics following reports that called into question the ethics of justices who didn’t report luxury trips, real estate deals, and more.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., votes to approve the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a House Judiciary Committee meeting, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

After months of mounting pressure, the justices adopted a code of conduct in November. However, the justices’ efforts were met with criticism, as Johnson and others stated the code missed the mark because it was unenforceable.

Johnson previously told theGrio, the code was a “public relations move. We’re left with the same reality that was in place prior to the code of conduct. Justices are the judge and jury of their own ethics,” he added.

A recent poll by the Just Majority Coalition, a nonprofit organization that advocates for Supreme Court expansion, shows that Black voters have lost faith in the Supreme Court and believe reform is necessary to restore balance and equity.

