Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

Google's settlement must still be approved by a federal judge

Dec 30, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit alleging that it spied on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.

The class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 said Google misled users into believing that it wouldn’t track their internet activities while using incognito mode.

The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

It argued that Google’s advertising technologies and other techniques continued to catalog details of users’ site visits and activities despite their use of supposedly “private” browsing.

Plaintiffs also charged that Google’s activities yielded an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who thought they’d taken steps to protect their privacy.

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Shirley Bassey among hundreds awarded in UK’s New Year Honors list

Elections

Activists are looking for messages that will resonate with voters of color in 2024

US Capitol, theGrio.com
Politics

Congressional Black Caucus members look to tackle police brutality, reparations in the new year

Lifestyle

What does Watch Night mean for Black Americans today? It dates back to the Emancipation Proclamation

Crime

Jail call recording shows risk to witnesses in Tupac Shakur killing case, Las Vegas prosecutors say

Business

Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

Video

Watch: What you need to know about Day 5 of Kwanzaa: Nia

Trump stop the steal thegrio.com
Opinion

White men getting away with insurrection is an American tradition

The settlement, reached Thursday, must still be approved by a federal judge. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the suit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of users; lawyers for the plaintiffs said they expect to present the court with a final settlement agreement by Feb. 24.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE