Black Amazon delivery driver wants accountability after video shows altercation with 2 white women

One of the women can be heard on the video calling the driver, Jamaiya Miller, a "thief."

Jan 2, 2024

A Black Amazon delivery driver who says two white women hit and pushed her as she delivered a package last month wants accountability.

Jamaiya Miller said she delivered a package at the Belle Meade at River Oaks, a luxury high-rise in Houston, when the incident occurred on Dec. 16. She told KHOU 11 that a resident buzzed her into the building, but when she got to the floor, that same resident said she didn’t belong there. A second woman became involved, and that’s when Miller said she was assaulted.

Jamaiya Miller, a Black Amazon delivery driver in Houston, said she was trying to deliver a package when she was accosted by two white women. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Miller told ABC13 she started filming the encounter because one of the women said Miller was “attacking me.”

In the video, Miller wrote: “This lady spewed racist tropes, like I was a thief, and hit me several times … I have never experienced such racist, Karen, behavior. It was so off the wall, but also completely on brand with how white women have historically weaponized their privilege.”

A spokesperson for the apartment building sent a statement to ABC13 that its packages should be delivered to the concierge desk.

“To the best of our understanding, a resident mistakenly allowed the Amazon delivery driver onto a restricted-access elevator and a resident hallway within the building,” the statement noted.

“The actions of third parties do not, in any way, reflect the values of Belle Meade at River Oaks,” it read. “We care deeply about creating a hospitable environment and the safety of all residents, guests, employees, and service providers.”

In a statement from Amazon to KHOU 11, the company asserted its concern over the events.

“We’re supporting the delivery partner and working with law enforcement as they investigate,” the statement said. “We proactively communicate to drivers who deliver for Amazon that they are never required to make a delivery if they feel unsafe.”

Houston police are investigating.

