Watch: Daymond John’s Advice to Entrepreneurs in 2024

Daymond John’s journey from a street corner in Brooklyn, New York, to the boardrooms of corporate America is a testament to the power of dreams and the tenacity to pursue them. He is proof that no matter where you start, with the right mindset and an unyielding work ethic, you can achieve greatness. John’s legacy extends far beyond the fashion industry. He is a mentor, an inspiration, and a beacon of hope for countless individuals striving to turn their goals into reality. His story is a reminder that with passion, perseverance, and a little hustle, anything is possible. Daymond sits down with theGrio to share some of his savvy business ethics that can help fulfill the dreams of Black business owners.

