Black rowing coach experiences racist event. His team, U.S. Rowing, demand action

A Black rowing coach and his colleagues are demanding action after alleging he and his team experienced racist treatment at an event in France.

According to CBS News, Executive Director Ted Benford said coach Skye Elliot was reportedly stopped by security and unable to move freely around the venue grounds when the U.S. team arrived just outside Paris. White foreign coaches and white U.S. rowers were reportedly not held to the same standard.

Boston-based U.S. Rowing coach Skye Elliot said he experienced racist treatment during an event in France. (Photo Credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/CBS Boston)

“It is very distressing to be treated as if you don’t belong,” Elliot told WBZ TV, CBS reported.

In August, Elliot was one of 10 Boston-based U.S. Rowing coaches representing the country at the Junior World Rowing Championships in France. While Boston’s Community Rowing boathouse boasts its diversity and belonging efforts, Benford said Elliot and his team experienced the opposite during their time in France.

“My initial reaction was that our concern is for our staff,” said Benford. “Because pretty early on, it seemed like the circumstances around the event was creating a sense of invisibility of what happened.”

To Elliot’s dismay, World Rowing has concluded the inquiry and noted “incorrect behavior” from the coach, in which he denies. Nevertheless, Boston officials claim the probe is incomplete and are requesting more action, maintaining that the incident was racist.

“It is difficult to be reminded that no matter how hard you work to achieve your goals, there will be people who may view you differently than your colleagues,” Elliot told WBZ TV, CBS reported.

Community Rowing and U.S. Rowing are now calling for action to implement change, including support for victims subjected to racist behavior.

“There are opportunities for the larger organizations and the governing bodies that they can do better,” added Benford, according to CBS. “The process by which we overcome systemic bias and systemic racism begins with speaking up.”

