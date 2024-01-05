Tiffany D. Cross, Andrew Gillum, and Angela Rye have come together for a brand new podcast venture, “Native Land Pod.”

The series, described as “no-holds-barred” in iHeartMedia’s press release, brings together Gillum, former Mayor of Tallahassee, Florida; Rye, an award-winning television host, lawyer and social justice advocate; and Cross, a television personality, political analyst and author for a political roundtable series. Launching this January, the podcast comes as the United States embarks on a major election year.

Tiffany D. Cross, Andrew Gillum, and Angela Rye launch podcast with iHeartMedia (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Will Pearson, president of iHeartPodcasts, shared in a statement, “This new, groundbreaking podcast brings together an electrifying ensemble of hosts, hailing from a wide range of media backgrounds. As we head into an election year, we’re excited to see how ‘Native Land Pod’ elevates the political discourse and empowers listeners with new knowledge and diverse perspectives.”

“Native Land Pod” will serve as the flagship show for iHeart’s new political podcast network, Reasoned Choice Media, which is set to officially launch later this year. With the network, they plan to focus on diverse voices and perspectives.

“Launching ‘Native Land Pod’ before one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime is our mandate,” Rye’s explained. “Being able to co-host along with friends who have become family to talk about political and social issues from our perspective is an honor. This is a weekly show you do not want to miss!”

In Cross’ statement, she describes the podcast as a “relatable political group chat” where news is “digestible and speaks directly to you.” It reads, “The cable news industry has stubbornly refused to speak to the rising majority of America. That’s where we come in.”

Andrew Gillum speaks onstage during META – Convened By BET Networks on February 20, 2020 at The Edition Hotel in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

“Listeners can expect to be invited into our conversations and finally find a home where their lived experiences are reflected and where their ideas are validated,” Gillum added in his statement. “Welcome home.”

New episodes of “Native Land Pod” will be released weekly on Thursdays beginning January 11, 2024.

