Pre-sale of 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coins underway

Jan 9, 2024

The U.S. Mint has announced that the pre-sale of 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coins has launched, with orders expected to ship in February.

The Mint announced it would produce $5 gold, $1 silver, and half-dollar coins. The coins start at $47 plus shipping, with the $5 coin costing $718.

“Every coin produced by the United States Mint helps to tell a story that teaches us about America’s history or connects us to a special memory,” said U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson, its first Black leader. “We hope this program will honor the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman and inspire others to learn more about this amazing woman.”

The 2024 Harriet Tubman $5 gold coin is one of three new coins honoring her legacy. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/ABC 11)

The coins tell stories of Tubman’s accomplishments.

The silver dollar serves as a reminder of Tubman’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad, where she helped guide enslaved people to escape routes. Its design shows Tubman “extending her hand, silhouettes crossing a bridge formed by clasping arms, and the presence of the Big Dipper that points to the North Star guiding them to freedom,” the Mint’s description reads.

The half-dollar coin recounts Tubman’s time as a spy and scout for the Union Army. “During the Combahee River Raid, she became the first woman to lead an expedition when she and 150 African American Union soldiers fearlessly rescued more than 700 enslaved people,” according to another description.

Pre-sale of 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coins underway

The $5 gold coin remembers her life after the Civil War. “The coin’s obverse features an image of Harriet Tubman in her years after the war, and the reverse depicts a two-handed gesture – a testament to Tubman’s unwavering altruism,” the Mint notes.

The three-coin proof set notes that Tubman, a once-enslaved person who freed herself and countless others, “lived a life committed to freedom, women’s suffrage, and dignity for all people” until she died in 1913.

The coins can be ordered by using this form.

