Don Lemon launches new show after CNN departure

Don Lemon is taking his talents to X.

On Tuesday, the former CNN anchor took to the social media platform to announce that he is “back bigger, bolder, freer!” as he returns with this new media company and its first project, “The Don Lemon Show,” USA Today reported.

Don Lemon announced on Tuesday that he is hosting a new show on the social media platform X. Above, the former CNN host is shown attending the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lemon encouraged people to tune in as he explained his goal of creating a space free from “hall monitors” for open conversation and debate.

Lemon’s career news comes nine months after CNN parted ways with the host after 17 years. At the time, Lemon faced criticism about a heated on-air conversation with Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate. He co-anchored “CNN This Morning” with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow for about six months before his April 2023 departure, according to USA Today.

Former CEO Chris Licht, who left CNN in June, expressed well wishes to Lemon then in an email to the staff, noting the network’s former host would “forever be a part of the CNN family.”

Recommended Stories

In an exclusive post-CNN interview in July with news affiliate ABC24, Lemon addressed his departure, saying he has an obligation as a journalist to tell the truth, stand up for what is right, and “abide by the promises of the Constitution,” People reported.

Lemon also said he doesn’t support “platforming liars and bigots and insurrectionists and election deniers, and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth, people who are fighting for what’s right” and abiding by long-held law.

That kind of reporting, he declared, goes against his values as a journalist. Those values have brought him this far, knowing “that I am doing the right thing, that I am standing up and abiding by the Constitution,” Lemon said, according to People, “which my profession demands that I do because we are listed in the First Amendment of the Constitution, which is freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of the press.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.