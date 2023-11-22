Black women dominate daytime talk shows with brilliance and boldness

Tamron Hall, Sherri Shepherd, Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Underwood give us life, love and laughter every day.

These days, the lineup of Black women leading the charge on daytime TV is an embarrassment of riches. We’re taking a look at some of our favorite hosts, who continue to raise the bar as they engage and entertain us from the small screen each day.

Tamron Hall

We’re kicking off our list of faces in daytime with Tamron Hall. Long before her current Emmy Award-winning self-titled series, Hall carved out an esteemed career for herself as a broadcast journalist, working on MSNBC with “NewsNation with Tamron Hall” and on NBC’s “Today” show.

Since 2019, Hall has brought us in every morning on her self-titled series, “Tamron Hall.” The show is a wonderful fusion of what Hall does best: reporting powerful stories, conducting hard-hitting interviews, and uplifting her audience with moving programming. In an interview with The Wrap, she spoke of her journey from hard-hitting news to lighter daytime fare, telling the outlet, “Being a news person, there’s this idea that you are serious, [and] you know, can’t shift and have a sense of humor. I hope I’ve proven that wrong with our show.”

This year, theGrio Awards will honor Hall for her illustrious career, presenting her with the Journalism Icon Award.

Sherri Shepherd

While her series may be the new kid on the block (“Sherri” had its official premiere in 2022), Shepherd is no stranger to daytime television. The comedian, actress, and broadcaster first dived into the waters of daytime talk shows when she joined the table of “The View” in 2007. Shepherd sat on the panel of ABC’s hit talk show for seven years, conversing and sparring with the likes of Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Now, Shepherd has taken center stage with her own series. Infused with her signature comedic sensibility, the show has Shepherd giving her takes on hot topics, interviewing some of the biggest celebrities, and participating in fun, often hilarious, segments. Just look at her latest Beyoncé-inspired Halloween episode for a glimpse at all Shepherd is giving on the series.

Jennifer Hudson

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson is another daytime talk show host we can’t get enough of. Bringing her warm personality and talents to the daytime arena, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features must-see interviews with her inspirations, peers, and young talent who have looked to the “Dreamgirls” star as a role model.

Hudson interviewed Toni Braxton, Kelly Rowland, Chance the Rapper, Marlon Wayans, and more in her first season alone. Hudson was honored at the 2022 theGrio Awards with the Trailblazer Icon Award, recognizing her work in music, on the big screen, and in daytime television.

Sheryl Underwood



Comedian, actress, and host Sheryl Underwood has been bringing her talents to “The Talk” since 2011 and is the longest-running co-host on the popular panel daytime show. Appearing over the years alongside varying co-hosts, including Julie Chen Moonves, Holly Robinson Peete, Aisha Tyler, Eve, and more, Underwood has brought her own personal experience, sharp wit, and wonderful charm to her hosting duties.



This year, Underwood will return to “Byron Allen Presents theGrio Awards” to host and will be joined by fellow comedian Roy Wood Jr. Check out a clip from last year’s red carpet below, in which Underwood, who co-hosted with Taye Diggs, opened up about celebrating Black excellence, the theme of the show presented by Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns theGrio.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!