MLK Day 2024 chock full of events in cities most important to him

Martin Luther King Jr. Day returns Monday, Jan. 15, marking what would’ve been the 95th birthday of the civil rights movement’s most prominent leader.

The King Center, headed by King’s family, said on its website the strategic theme for this year’s events is “Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence, a sustainable remedy to injustice and violence.

King’s impact continues to resonate across the country. Please keep reading for details on commemorative events in the cities most important to him and his legacy.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking before a crowd of 25,000 Selma To Montgomery, Alabama civil rights marchers on March 25, 1965, in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)

Atlanta

King was born and raised in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929.

He was baptized at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he later preached alongside his father until his 1968 assassination. He is buried at The King Cente r.

Beloved Community Commemorative Service is the spiritual hallmark of the King Holiday Observance. The service is an ecumenical endeavor that is held at Ebenezer Baptist Church located near The King Center. The service is free and open to the public, and seating is limited.

Boston

The father of four also had a special connection to Boston, where he met his wife, Coretta Scott King, and earned his Ph. D. in Theology from Boston University in 1955.

Alabama

King began garnering national attention for his efforts while leading Alabama’s Montgomery bus boycott. Catalyzed by Rosa Parks’ arrest four days earlier, the boycott began on Dec. 5 and saw 90% of the city’s Black residents avoid the buses the first day.

On Dec 20, 1956, just over a year later, the U.S. Supreme Court declared segregation on public transportation unconstitutional.

Birmingham

In 1963, King and the Rev. Ralph Abernathy led nonviolent demonstrations against Birmingham’s “race mixing” laws. They were arrested on April 12 for leading a march against an injunction prohibiting anti-segregation protests.

During his eight days in custody, King penned the “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” a significant document of the civil rights movement, in response to white clergymen who disapproved of his use of civil disobedience and resistance.

On Oct. 30, 1967, the duo was arrested and sentenced to five days in jail for their efforts.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Birmingham Southern’s Norton Student Center

800 8th Ave. W

Birmingham, AL 35254

Contact: Aaron Carlton, (205)-585-6463

Selma to Montgomery Marches

The three Selma marches of 1965 protested the systemic racism of the Jim Crow South, preventing Black Americans from exercising their right to vote.

Led by Hosea Williams of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Rev. John Lewis, then head of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the first march started on March 7.

After passing over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, the group encountered state troopers and local law enforcement officers, who assaulted them with clubs and tear gas when they refused to turn around.

The horrific events came to be known as “Bloody Sunday” and sparked a surge in support for the voting rights movement and the civil rights activists in Selma.

King led the second march, “Turnaround Tuesday,” on March 9. While they expected an entire march to Montgomery, troopers and police officers, once again, met protesters at the end of the Pettus Bridge. After leading the crowd in prayer, King and other clergy members guided them back to Selma.

The third march departed from Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma on March 21, and on March 25, thousands of peaceful protestors arrived at the steps of the Montgomery Capitol.

The Selma Marches marked a significant turning point, leading to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Memphis

King maintained his role within the civil rights movement until April 4, 1968, when James Earl Ray assassinated him outside the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.

Pictured above is The Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968. The site is now part of the National Civil Rights Museum. (Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images)

King Day in Memphis

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

National Civil Rights Museum

450 Mulberry St.

Memphis, TN 38103

Time: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

City of Southaven Parks Department

3335 Pine Tar Alley

Southaven, MS

