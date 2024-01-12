Usher and Apple Music tease Super Bowl halftime show

It’s Usher, baby! The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is taking on the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, and Apple Music just dropped a teaser for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year.

Usher for Super Bowl LVIII. (Photo credit: Apple)

The official trailer is a celebration of all things Usher. Weaving together 30 years of footage, the clip features fans, celebrities, and more singing along to and performing the singer’s signature hit: 2004’s “Yeah!”

The clip kicks off with a gospel rendition of his lead single off “Confessions,” before various people sing, play instruments along to and celebrate the hit song. Lebron James, J Balvin, Jung Kook are featured in the trailer, as well as Usher himself, behind a title card that reads: “One Performance, 30 Years in the Making.”

As theGrio previously reported, Usher’s Super Bowl performance was first announced last September. Sharing his excitement, he said in a statement at the time, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said of Usher in a statement at the time, referring to him as the ultimate “artist and showman.” He is also fresh off his Las Vegas residency, “Usher: My Way,” which enjoyed rave reviews and sold-out, star-studded shows.

The Super Bowl halftime show will take place on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

