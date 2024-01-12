Usher and Apple Music tease Super Bowl halftime show

The trailer features fans and celebrities jamming out to one of Usher's biggest songs, "Yeah!"

Jan 12, 2024

It’s Usher, baby! The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is taking on the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, and Apple Music just dropped a teaser for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest pop culture moments of the year.

Usher for Super Bowl LVIII. (Photo credit: Apple)

The official trailer is a celebration of all things Usher. Weaving together 30 years of footage, the clip features fans, celebrities, and more singing along to and performing the singer’s signature hit: 2004’s “Yeah!”

The clip kicks off with a gospel rendition of his lead single off “Confessions,” before various people sing, play instruments along to and celebrate the hit song. Lebron James, J Balvin, Jung Kook are featured in the trailer, as well as Usher himself, behind a title card that reads: “One Performance, 30 Years in the Making.”

As theGrio previously reported, Usher’s Super Bowl performance was first announced last September. Sharing his excitement, he said in a statement at the time, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

USHER: 30 Years in the Making | Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show (Official Trailer)
“Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said of Usher in a statement at the time, referring to him as the ultimate “artist and showman.” He is also fresh off his Las Vegas residency, “Usher: My Way,” which enjoyed rave reviews and sold-out, star-studded shows.

The Super Bowl halftime show will take place on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

