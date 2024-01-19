Drake should use Yasiin Bey’s comments as fuel to prove just how much of a hip-hop artist he is

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

When it comes to hip-hop, Aubrey “Drake” Graham has seemingly done it all. He’s one of the biggest artists on the planet and rich beyond measure. He’s been mentioned on lists of GOAT rappers. He has so many accolades at this point that I can’t imagine they even matter anymore. He’s been in high-profile beefs with rappers deemed legit by the masses (Meek Mill, Pusha T, etc) and comes out relatively unscathed. He’s had his pen game (fairly) questioned after the release of “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” and the ensuing reference tracks leaked by whoever briefly turned Quentin Miller into a household name and then ran him into relative obscurity while Drake, indisputably, kept winning. He’s had one hell of a career.

But the one area I think Drake constantly comes up short is in the “respect” of those he wants respect from arena. I don’t mean the masses or folks like me, who write thinkpieces about the state of hip-hop, etc. I’m speaking about “real hip-hop” artists who don’t seem to really care for Drake as a rapper. DMX’s famous rants about Drake probably sum up the feelings that many “real” rappers have about Drake. RIP to the Dog.

I put “real” and “real hip-hop” in quotes up there for a reason: As we’ve gotten further and further from the late ’90s and early aughts when there was a clear delineation between noncommercial rap and rappers making music to chase money, the concern about hip-hop losing its way and its essence has been ongoing. I’m not a person who gets caught up on that idea: Hip-hop has grown and expanded so much that I don’t even know what’s NOT hip-hop anymore. Hip-hop has influenced everything. I do think it allows for interesting conversations about hip-hop’s evolution as a musical art form; the culture is set, but how that culture manifests is fairly up for debate.

Which brings us to Yasiin Bey’s recent comments about Drake not being hip-hop but pop. You’ve seen them and heard them. Touré summed it up pretty well here. I agree with everything Touré had to say. Drake is undeniably hip-hop. Full stop. But that’s not really all that’s at issue here. For years now, there’s been this conversation around Drake’s art that this new moment talks around. Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) is a rapper who has the respect of pretty much everybody in the genre (and outside of it). I would bet money that while Drake is annoyed, he has the utmost respect for Mos as a lyricist and artist. Hell, Drake and Mos have similar skill sets; they’re both rappers who sing well enough to make records doing just that. Artists like Phonte Coleman from Little Brother and Foreign Exchange are also in that camp. For the record, Drake was hugely influenced by Phonte early in his career and has said as much. Drake comes from hip-hop cloth, but as he’s gotten bigger and richer, it almost seems like he’s afraid to lose his fans so he continues to make music that literally serves no other purpose than to be the biggest song on the radio (at the expense of some woman who allegedly hurt him), hence … great for shopping at a Target in Houston. Keep in mind, that’s fine. It is entirely fine to be a hip-hop artist who is also one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. But the reason this is even an issue is that for hip-hop artists, being pop is considered negative, as if the music being made has no value.

And, well, I think you could argue that is the case for Drake, which is why it stung enough for Drake to post nonincendiary responses. Sure, Drake is annoyed, but I’m also sure he’s heard all of the conversations we’ve all been having for what feels like a decade now, wondering when Drake is going to grow as a human in his music and/or make music that could be considered challenging. Drake’s music is so formulaic at this point that AI can be used to create a serviceable and believable Drake song.

Maybe Drake should use this moment to make music that challenges himself and requires more of him than just pulling up beats and rap without effort. What would Drake sound like if he attempted to make a real concept album? His contemporaries have lapped him several times over doing just that. Kendrick’s last three albums (“To Pimp a Butterfly,” “DAMN.” and “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”) are all albums that require thought and genuine consideration. Like him or love him, Kendrick won a Pulitzer for “DAMN.” because the music was worthy of dissection. J. Cole’s albums attempt to address parts of his life, and his features are so impressive that nobody would dare question his space in hip-hop. Wale makes music that speaks to things. Drake just … raps. It’s the reason why music writers and journalists continue to be disappointed in him with each release; the lack of growth and purpose almost seems intentional.

While Yasiin Bey’s later catalog may be harder for some to digest, nobody could ever question his artistry and dedication to using hip-hop as a voice. Plus, he created “Black on Both Sides,” one of the best and Blackest hip-hop albums ever. Part of me wants to say “Drake could never” but I also kind of wish that Drake would try. That’s why Drake gets tagged with the pop label so easily to a chorus of amens. Drake doesn’t challenge us or himself with his music.

Imagine if Drake decided to holler at Madlib and make an album. 40 and Madlib together would be insane. Or even Drake and Alchemist. Where is the famed 9th Wonder-produced album? All of these producers are in the labs with artists creating works that are interesting and creative. If Drake did it, it would be the kind of thing all types of audiences would listen to. André 3000 made a whole album playing the flute and had people listening to ambient music and arguing that it’s one of the best flute albums of all time. It isn’t, but that’s the power of André 3000 or artists that we love and care about. Drake is that artist — he could try his hand at “real hip-hop,” and because he can rap, he could probably make a unique and interesting product. But he has to want it as bad as he wants that respect fom rappers who will probably never give it to him.

Truth is, Drake will be fine no matter what. But he does seem annoyed when rappers question his love and respect for hip-hop, despite having cosigns from a literal who’s who of hip-hop legends. For him, it’s an easy thing to address. I’m not saying he needs a whole album from DJ Premier, who produced “Sandra’s Rose” on Drake’s 2018 album, “Scorpion.”

Maybe this is all moot; perhaps we’ll all have moved on in a few days until the next time somebody we older folks respect says something, and it’s wash-rinse-repeat. But I would love to see a project from Drake where he is genuinely trying to make a statement, and I know I’m not alone.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if it’s God’s plan.

