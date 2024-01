Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste among 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest headliners

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Queen Latifah and Jon Batiste are among the star power set to headline this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, organizers announced Thursday.

Country music singer Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters and The Rolling Stones are also headliners for the music festival.

Queen Latifah sings the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)

The event will take place over two weekends, starting April 25 and ending May 5.

Jon Batiste performs during the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Also playing at this year’s festival are Hozier, The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Bonnie Raitt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Widespread Panic, Rhiannon Giddens, Fantasia, The Beach Boys, Irma Thomas, Steel Pulse, KEM, Jeffrey Osborne, Big Freedia and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. There also will be a celebration of Jimmy Buffett, who died last September, with the Coral Reefer Band.

Organizers announced last fall that The Rolling Stones would headline the festival on Thursday, May 2, as part of the group’s North American tour. Because they’re appearing on what would traditionally have been “Locals Thursday” at the festival, Jazz Fest added a day to the beginning of this year’s event. The 2024 Locals Thursday is now April 25. That day’s tickets will be $50 for Louisiana residents.

At the Cultural Exchange Pavilion this year, Jazz Fest will highlight the music and culture of Colombia with 17 bands performing Colombian salsa, cumbia, champeta and other regional genres. There also will be Colombian artists, food vendors selling traditional dishes and daily parades.

