Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy

League says Thompson tested positive for growth hormone commonly used by bodybuilders and weightlifters

Jan 23, 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

According to the league, the 32-year-old Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, commonly used by bodybuilders and weightlifters for muscle enhancement.

Atlanta Hawks’ Dejounte Murray, right, shoots and scores against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Thompson will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at Milwaukee.

There was no immediate comment from Thompson or the Cavs.

Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-11 Thompson has become a beloved player in Cleveland. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team, which won the city’s first major pro sports title since 1964.

Thompson spent his first nine seasons as a pro with the Cavs before bouncing around. He’s also played with Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs, who have won eight straight games, re-signed him as a free agent before this season. He’s averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes.

