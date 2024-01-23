Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, AP source says

Johnson joins ousted defensive coordinator Sean Desai as coach Nick Sirianni continues to reshape his staff following a season-ending collapse.

Jan 23, 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move.

Johnson joins ousted defensive coordinator Sean Desai as coach Nick Sirianni continues to reshape his staff following a season-ending collapse. The Eagles went from starting 10-1 to finishing 11-6 and losing 32-9 to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, theGrio.com
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team’s training facility in Philadelphia on Sept. 20, 2023. The Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo by Matt Rourke, AP, File)

Johnson joined the Eagles as quarterbacks coach in 2021 and was promoted to offensive coordinator after Shane Steichen left to take the head job in Indianapolis. He has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans for head coach this month.

Under Johnson’s guidance as an assistant, Jalen Hurts was a finalist for AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. But Hurts regressed this season with Johnson calling the plays.

He threw a career-high 15 interceptions and his passer rating dropped to 89.1 from 101.5 last season.

