Tracee Ellis Ross to host 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross has been tapped as this year’s host for the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Billboard announced on Wednesday that the 51-year-old actress will host the annual ceremony live at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in L.A. on March 6. The 2024 event “features dynamic musical performances and honors female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape,” according to an official press release.

This year’s honorees include Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, and Tems. Ice Spice, who had a breakout year in 2023 and is nominated for four Grammys including Best New Artist, will receive the Hitmaker Award. Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee Tems will receive the Breakthrough Award, while Monét will receive the Rising Star award presented by Honda. Monét became a true superstar in 2023 with the release of her hit single “On My Mama” and is nominated for seven Grammys.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends POPSUGAR X ABC “Embrace Your Ish” Event at Goya Studios on Sept.17, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories

Other honorees include Young Miko, Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Maren Morris, NewJeans, and Luísa Sonza.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams,” Billboard’s editorial director Hannah Karp said in a press release. “With the talented Tracee Ellis Ross as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards will be an unforgettable evening.”

Additional honorees, presenters, and performers are expected to be announced in the next few weeks. Marriott Bonvoy is the official sponsor of the Billboard Women in Music Awards and members will have the chance to get exclusive access to the show through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, Marriott Bonvoy’s experiences platform.

Fans can purchase tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards through Ticketmaster on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. For those fans who can’t attend, the show will stream on March 7 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on billboardwomeninmusic.com. American Express card members get early access to tickets from Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET to Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.