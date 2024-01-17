Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Lana Del Ray and No Doubt set to headline Coachella 2024

Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Lana Del Ray, and No Doubt are this year’s headliners for Coachella.

The complete set of artists slated to perform at the annual music festival was announced on Tuesday on the brand’s Instagram. The highly anticipated summer event will span two weekends in April and last six days at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 3, 2021 in Austin, Texas. He is scheduled to perform at Coachella this year. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

A performance from Lana Del Ray will kick off the fun-filled event on April 12, and she will return to headline again on April 19. Lil Uzi Vert, Tyla, Tinashe, Chloe Bailey, Brittany Howard and other artists are also scheduled to perform those days.

Tyler, the Creator will headline on April 13 and perform again on April 20. Other artists featured on stage are Ice Spice, Jon Batiste, Blxst, FLO and more.

Doja Cat and No Doubt are the last headlining performers on April 14 and 21. Jhené Aiko, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, Tems and Victoria Monét are also set as the final acts of the music event.

Last year, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headlined Coachella, with Ocean canceling his performance for weekend two due to a leg injury. Rock band Blink-182 joined the 2023 lineup and filled in for the absent singer.

Festivalgoers can register for access to festival passes at coachella.com. Presale tickets begin at 11 a.m. PT Friday. Passes range from $499 to $599 for general admission. VIP tickets start at $1,069 and increase to $1,269. Due to the anticipated high demand for ticket sales, attendees are encouraged to explore weekend two for the best chance at securing passes, according to the festival’s website.

