Nia Long receives sole custody of son, will get $32,000 a month in child support in agreement with Ime Udoka

Nia Long and her ex, Ime Udoka, have finally reached a settlement regarding custody and child support for the son they share, Kez, 12.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the actress will have sole physical custody of their son and will receive $32,000 monthly in child support from the NBA coach. The former couple will continue sharing joint legal custody.

“Udoka shall have reasonable visitation with Kez, which may take into consideration Kez’s schedule and concerns but shall not prevent or interfere with Kez’s visitation with Udoka,” the court documents read.

In addition to providing a nanny who will help transport Kez between his mother and father, Udoka will also be responsible for paying any travel expenses related to his son visiting him while he’s on the road.

The court documents further state that if Long and Udoka cannot agree on Udoka’s visitation with Kez, “they shall consult and work together with Kez’s treating therapist to encourage the visits with Udoka, and the therapist will inform the parties of what is best for Kez.”

On the matter of vacation and holidays, the court documents read, “The parties shall share or alternate holidays when Udoka is available and Udoka may have up to three non-consecutive weeks of vacation time with Kez each year, which may take into consideration Kez’s schedule and concerns but shall not prevent or interfere with Kez’s visitation with Udoka.”

Udoka and Long are also required to inform each other about any desired summer vacation time with Kez no later than April of each year.

A request for comment made by theGrio to Long’s representatives was not immediately returned.

As previously reported by theGrio, Long initially filed for sole legal and physical custody of her son in August. At that time, according to documents filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Long was requesting “reasonable visitation” that was “consistent with the child’s best interest.”

The initial filing arrived eight months after the “You People” actress and Udoka ended their 13-year relationship in December 2022 following Udoka’s suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics over an alleged affair with a female subordinate. While engaged in 2015, the pair never officially married.

Recommended Stories

At the time of her split from Udoka, Long issued a statement to People thanking the public for their support.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Kez is Long’s second child. She also shares her son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 23, with her ex-fiancé actor Massai Z. Dorsey.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.