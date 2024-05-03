On my mama, these gifts will have her looking good this Mother’s Day

Who says mamas can’t be fly? Society sometimes leads women to believe that once they bear the badge of motherhood, they must begin dressing a certain way. Though becoming a mom can change many aspects of a woman’s life, it does not necessarily have to change her sense of style; whether they are breastfeeding a newborn, chasing toddlers, or ushering a tween to afterschool activities, moms should feel just as good as Superwoman in her super-suit. Prioritizing comfort and practicality, these fashionable gift ideas are perfect for moms who love to feel comfortable, confident and cute — while juggling it all.

Hanifa Comfort Collection

(Photo: Hanifa)

Luxury Black-owned fashion label Hanifa invites shoppers to step into comfort and style with its latest collection. Adding a unique flair to traditional loungewear pieces, the size-inclusive brand’s Comfort capsule includes hoodies, sweaters, maxi dresses and more that can be dressed up or down.

Good American denim

(Photo: Good American)

Every woman needs a good pair of jeans (or ideally several), but some women stray away from denim for fear of an uncomfortable or awkward fit. However, with its inclusive jean styles, Good American offers both style and comfort. Whether they’re seeking tummy compression or jeans that feel just as soft as their favorite leggings, a pair of trendy Good American jeans is the perfect gift for mamas hoping to elevate their everyday casual looks. If you don’t know her size or don’t want to seem insensitive to any weight fluctuations, give her a gift card to retailers like Nordstrom or Bloomingdale’s so she can find her perfect pair in person.

Francoise and Company’s fitted caps

(Photo: Francoise and Company)

Francoise and Company’s embellished fitteds are not your average baseball caps. From diamonds and pearls to roses, Dominique Armstrong, the brand’s designer, adds a feminine flair to the accessory. Whether she’s having a lazy hair day, a bad hair day, or looking to accessorize a casually chic outfit, these caps can elevate even the simplest look.

Recommended Stories

By Chari

(Photo: By Chari)

As designer Michael Kors once said, “Accessories are the exclamation point of a woman’s outfit.” For a special accent to her everyday look, consider gifting a special mom jewelry from By Chari. With pieces seen on no less than Michelle Obama, By Chari is a Black-owned jewelry company encouraging women to use jewelry as an “extension and expression of their style and personality, and a way of celebrating both defining moments and the simple beauty of every day.” With items priced as low as $40, the brand offers a mix of low-end and high-end jewelry pieces.

Explore By Chari’s gifts for moms at bychari.com

Cécred

(Photo: Cécred)

From two famous moms to your superstar matriarch, Beyoncé and Tina Knowles’ new haircare collection, Cécred, makes for a great gift. Whether she’s a member of the Beyhive or curious about the already acclaimed line, Cécred’s bundle kits are a great and affordable way to test out the star’s products. From fortifying treatments to deep conditioners to scalp scrubs, Cécred reportedly caters to all hair types.

Diarrablu

(Photos: Diarrablu)

Whether she’s growing new life or simply believes that elegance should be easy, she will find that the one-shouldered Satu Dress by Diarrablu understands the assignment. Available in a variety of prints and colors, this flowing silhouette seamlessly transitions from beach days to summer soirées with just a few accessory changes, making this gown almost as great a multitasker as she is.

Agnes Baddoo

(Photo: Agnes Baddoo)

When it comes to accessories, sometimes less is more — and when in doubt, quality always supersedes quantity. Gift her a timeless investment piece from Agnes Baddoo, a luxury lifestyle brand specializing in leather goods. Best known for its handcrafted handbags and totes — which also come in vegan options — Agnes Baddoo’s eponymous brand is committed to creating designs that are heavy on style and utility. Though these items lean on the pricier side, the unique craftsmanship and versatility make them well worth the investment.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle writer for theGrio covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.