Sarunas Jackson, brother of Darius Jackson, temporarily denied restraining order against Keke Palmer

Sarunas Jackson, the brother of Keke Palmer’s ex, Darius Jackson, is accusing Palmer of harassment.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, on Jan. 19, the actor, 33, filed a restraining order against Palmer, 30, alleging she has spread mistruths about him and his family. He further alleges that the controversy has caused “damage” to his career.

“She has gone to the media and has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public,” Sarunas Jackson claimed in the court documents.

He continued, “She has harassed and stalked my friends and family [sic] social media. She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on my family.”

In the filings, he asked the court to grant him a restraining order against the mother of one because, while he refuses to speak with her, he also wants her barred from commenting on him and his family both publicly and privately.

The documents cite “insufficient evidence that great irreparable harm would result” if the restraining order is not granted, however the courts have temporarily denied the request until the matter can be addressed during a hearing set for Feb. 7.

Representatives for Keke Palmer did not respond to theGrio’s requests for comment.

As previously reported by theGrio, in November, Palmer filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius Jackson, 30, with whom she shares her 11-month-old son Leodis, alleging multiple forms of domestic violence and emotional abuse throughout their two-year relationship.

She provided authorities with security footage of Darius Jackson allegedly grabbing her by the neck during an altercation and pushing her over a couch and alleged details of various other abusive incidents. Her restraining order against Darius Jackson was recently extended by six months.

Darius Jackson has since countered her claims, alleging he has been the victim of abuse at the hands of Palmer, claims she has not publicly responded to.

Recommended Stories

Per Page Six, Sarunas Jackson’s filings included an email from Palmer’s attorney in which the actress expressed “legitimate concerns” about the safety of her son around their family.

“Sarunas (at whose home [Darius] proposes visitation takes place) has been accused of domestic violence by his spouse, including choking her in front of their daughter, and that there have been allegations of sexual abuse,” the email read.

Palmer’s attorney added, “These are not things that Keke takes lightly, and an attempt by Darius to prematurely eliminate the monitor and give his family free reign around Leo will be vigorously opposed.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24/7 by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.