Target pulls product that misidentifies Black historical figures

Target has pulled an educational Black History Month product following its misidentification of several Black historical figures.

According to USA Today, the retail corporation will no longer sell the “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity” after incorrectly identifying Booker T. Washington, Carter G. Woodson and W.E.B. Du Bois.

A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store in June 2021 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Target is pulling a Black History Month product from its shelves after incorrectly identifying Black icons. (Photo: David Zalubowski/AP, File)

The discrepancies came to light after @issatete, a TikTok user who self-identified as a U.S. history teacher, uploaded a video showcasing the mistakes and comparing the incorrectly identified people in the children’s item with historical images pulled from a search engine.

She posted the video Tuesday. By Thursday night, it had received around 800,000 views.

By Thursday, the product’s creator, Bendon Publishing, had not responded to USA Today.

“We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online,” said Target in a Thursday statement to USA Today. “We’ve also ensured the product’s publisher is aware of the errors.”

