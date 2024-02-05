14 ways to gift Black love this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and while the candy may have been on the shelves since New Year’s Day, some of us are just getting started with our gift hunting. Last-minute gift shoppers need not worry; there’s still plenty of time to get a great gift. You could go classic with flowers and candy on the way home from work or celebrate with dinner reservations somewhere you’ve been dying to try. Either way, you can easily gift Black this Valentine’s Day.

Black love comes in many forms, and so should gifts celebrating it. Gifts by Black-owned brands — including flowers and chocolates — continue to be rare, thus making them inherently special. Below, we have gathered 14 gifts by Black-owned brands that cover an array of possibilities. Whether you’re shopping for a hopeless romantic with a feminist streak, a slightly bougie beloved, a cocktail lover extending Dry January into February, or a sweetheart who loves silky lingerie, we’ve got you covered.

For a risk-taker

Hey Bae Hey by Hey Girl Hey. (Photo courtesy of Hey Girl Hey)

What’s love without a little risk? For those who aren’t afraid to be daring every now and then, Hey Bae Hey is an intimate card game created by the founder of Hey Girl Hey. The game promises to challenge players with “uncomfortable” truth-or-drink questions and challenging dares.

Hey Bae Hey, $19

For a bell hooks fan

bell hooks vintage tee by The Black School. (Photo courtesy of The Black School)

If they can quote bell hooks’ “All About Love” at the drop of a dime — or you know what the radical teachings of Black literary ancestors mean to them, we can’t think of anything better than this bell hooks “vintage” T-shirt. It will amuse and thrill them to see hooks’ legacy reimagined as an airbrushed tee.

bell hooks vintage tee, $50

For the love of Black love

(Photo courtesy of Get Lifted Books)

Black love can be romantic, platonic, family-based, and beyond. If you’re gifting someone who celebrates Black love in all its myriad forms, “Black Love Letters” is just that. This anthology brings together correspondence by some of Black culture’s most influential figures, written to things, places, and various people they have loved.

“Black Love Letters,” $15.61

For a music lover

“Let’s Stay Together,” sold exclusively by Target. (Photo courtesy of Target)

When words fail, let music do the work. For a certain set, Al Green is synonymous with romance; gifting one of his bluesy and romantic R&B albums like “Let’s Stay Together” on vinyl will make your commitment clear.

“Let’s Stay Together,” $24.99

For a bougie bae

(Photo credit: Canva/Ten Wilde)

While some partners are content with simply a card and some quality time over a nice meal, others’ love language may be of the sparkle-and-shine variety. Translation: get them some new bling. Ten Wilde has a wide variety of unisex jewelry, including encrusted hoops, chains, and more.

For their pheromones

You may already love their signature scent, but it never hurts to get them another that will delight both your senses. Perfume and cologne are long-lasting gifts with the ability to evoke sweet memories with each spritz.

Soho Eau de Parfum – La Boticá, $175; Lust – World of Chris Collins, $225

For your eyes only

(Photo credit: Savage x Fenty/LaSette/Canva)

Lingerie and sexy pajamas are staple Valentine’s Day gifts. However, when the items come from a Black-owned brand, they become a little more innovative. If your partner’s vibe screams “quiet luxury,” try LaSette. If they’re more high-key or if you’re seeking unisex and male options, Savage x Fenty has become tried and true.

For that spark

The 22K gold ”Speakeasy” and James Baldwin “Love” bundle by Harlem Candle Co. (Photo courtesy of Harlem Candle Co.)

Celebrate the spark between you and someone you love with a love-themed candle. The 22-karat gold ”Speakeasy” and James Baldwin “Love” candle bundle by Harlem Candle Co. boasts two long-lasting, earthy-inspired scents for double the spark.

The 22K gold ”Speakeasy” and James Baldwin “Love” bundle, $120

For the sweetness

Valentine’s Day truffles by Midunu. (Photo courtesy of Midunu)

Let’s be honest: there are some folks who just want a heart-shaped box filled with chocolates. They don’t need dinner, jewelry, or new pajamas, and you can skip the card. They just want to bite into a sumptuous, gooey little piece of sweetness. Valentine’s Day, which may as well be “Adult Candy Day,” comes once a year, so why deny them? Midunu is still accepting Valentine’s Day preorders of their truffle box!

Valentine’s Day truffles, $30

For a date night in

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

Valentine’s Day, for many, arrives during one of the coldest and snowiest months of the year. Romantic date-night-ins are a great way to work around the cold temps outside. Cuddle up, get warm, and get creative with an at-home paint-and-sip kit. Pair with your favorite Black-owned wine or mocktail.

Paint and sip kit, $30

For a cosmopolitan

Manhattan Berry mocktail. (Photo courtesy of Mocktail Club)

Mocktails are great gifts. They can be enjoyed as-is or built upon as mixers. You can even stay on theme and craft a mocktail in a passionate berry red color like the Manhattan Berry by Mocktail Club.

Manhattan Berry, $19.96

For a classic with a twist

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

We know: Flowers? For Valentine’s Day? How groundbreaking. Just like the chocolate fans out there, there are some who simply love the classic gesture of receiving a bouquet. Order those flowers from a Black florist, and they just went from basic to a rare find.

To find a local Black florist, check out Black Girl Florists!

For a date night out

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

Despite Valentine’s Day arriving in mid-winter and often in the middle of the week, not everyone is a homebody. Some look forward to getting all dolled up and going out for a night on the town. However, we caution anyone attempting to dine out the day of to make a reservation, as Valentine’s Day is the second busiest night in the restaurant industry (right behind Mother’s Day). For some preplanning, take a look at this national round-up of Black chefs and restaurants just announced as semifinalists for the James Beard Award.

For your valentine

Black couple card by CandiceChenade. (Photo courtesy of ByCandiceChenade)

Maybe it’s the inner child in us taking us back to grade school, but nothing feels quite as special on Valentine’s as getting a real Valentine’s Day card. No matter how you choose to celebrate the day, you simply can’t forget the card. Whether you’re looking to give out old-school Valentines to your entire crew or just to someone special, there are a handful of Black-owned Etsy stationery shops offering impressive selections.

Black History Valentine’s Day cards, $4.79; Black couple card, $5.92

