Black restaurants and chefs among James Beard semifinalists

In the sizzling world of culinary excellence, the James Beard Awards stand as the gastronomic Oscars, honoring the finest talents that transform simple ingredients into symphonies of flavor. Every year, the James Beard Foundation hosts the James Beard Awards, designed to “recognize the exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive,” as its website says.

As anticipation builds for the announcement of finalists, theGrio is shining a spotlight on the Black culinary virtuosos securing well-deserved positions on the James Beard Award semifinalist list. These chefs and establishments across the country aren’t just concocting dishes; they’re orchestrating edible compositions of innovation, tradition and soulful creativity that reverberate far beyond kitchen walls.

Consider visiting one of the many Black establishments among the semifinalists for James Beard Awards for your next dinner date. After all, Valentine’s Day is around the corner!

Lawrence Weeks creates a unique Southern cuisine experience by keeping his food creations at North of Bourbon in Louisville, Kentucky, focused on the connection between that city and New Orleans. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/KET – Kentucky Educational Television)

Best New Restaurant semifinalists

Atelier, Chicago

Atelier offers fine dining and folk cuisine, featuring a variety of culinary options inspired by the diverse ways executive chef Christian Hunter sees people eat. Click here to book a reservation.

Dakar NOLA, New Orleans

Specializing in Senegalese cuisine, Dakar NOLA is a reservation-only restaurant open Wednesday through Saturday.

Tatiana By Kwame Onwuachi, New York

Described as “a tapestry of New York City-inspired cuisines, woven together by Chef Kwame Onwuachi,” Tatiana is the chef’s love letter to NYC and ode to his sister. With a menu reflecting the diverse origins and universal care and love shared over food, the restaurant encourages reservations but accepts walk-ins on a first-come-first-served basis.



Outstanding Chef semifinalist

Rashida Holmes at Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles

Experience chef Rashida Holmes’ offerings at Bridgetown Roti, a Caribbean-American food pop-up restaurant. While the brand works on launching its first permanent location, get a taste of her vegan and protein patties by placing an order for pickup and delivery here.



Outstanding Bar semifinalist

Service Bar, Washington, D.C.

Known for its low-key atmosphere, tasty cocktails and fried chicken, Service Bar is an intimate bar with seasonal cocktail menus and American-style dishes.



Emerging Chef semifinalists

Fariyal Abdullahi at Hav & Mar, New York

With extensive culinary experience at Michelin-star restaurants abroad, chef Fariyal Abdullahi now works in Hav & Mar’s kitchen to create a globally inspired menu.

Ope Amosu at ChòpnBlọk, Houston, Texas

With the help of chef Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk shares the beauty of West African culture through food.

Lawrence Weeks at North of Bourbon, Louisville, Ky.

By keeping his food creation focused on the connection between Louisville and New Orleans, co-owner and chef Lawrence Weeks creates a unique southern experience at North of Bourbon through his culinary skills, cocktail mix and bourbon selection.



Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalists

Greg Dulan at Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Hotville Chicken and DulanVILLE, Inglewood, Calif.

Owning three soul food restaurants in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Greg Dulan is ably maintaining his family’s soulful legacy with Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Hotville Chicken and the DulanVILLE food truck.

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere at Baobab Fare, Detroit

In celebration of East African food and culture, Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere created Boabab Fare to honor the city that welcomed them in as refugees.

Chris Viaud at Greenleaf, Ansanm and Pavilion, Milford, N.H.

As chef and owner of three eateries — Greenleaf, Ansam and Pavillion — Chris Viaud uses his Haitian upbringing to inspire his cooking while striving to evolve and try new things.

Outstanding Hospitality semifinalist

Melba’s, New York

Committed to creating an exquisite yet comfortable dining experience, Melba’s founder Melba Wilson can be seen greeting guests of her soul food restaurant with a hug and smile on any given day.



Outstanding Bakery semifinalists

Make My Cake, New York

Combining the Southern baking traditions of Mississippi and Alabama via Harlem soul, Make My Cake offers an array of treats, from cakes to pies to cookies, that can satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

La Pâtisserie Chouquette, St. Louis

La Pâtisserie Chouquette is a French-inspired boutique pastry shop owned by chef Simone Faure specializing in French pastries, with nods to pop culture and historical references. Taste a slice of Paris at this charming bakery.



Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker semifinalists

Syovata Edari at CocoVaa Chocolatier, Madison, Wis.

After working as a trial lawyer for 15 years, chef Syovata Edari turned her passion for chocolate into a business with CocoVaa Chocolatier, where each chocolate holds a unique flavor profile crafted to tell a story.

Camari Mick at The Musket Room, New York

Snag a reservation at the Michelin-starred Musket Room to taste why chef Camari Mick’s creations have been deemed award-worthy.

Phillip Ashley Rix, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, Memphis, Tenn.

Known as Memphis’ “Willy Wonka,” Phillip Ashley Rix is the founder of Phillip Ashley Chocolates, a luxury chocolatier offering meticulously handcrafted treats that embody opulence and elegance.



Best Chef semifinalists in California

Geoff Davis at Burdell, Oakland, Calif.

Creating meals inspired by the memorable food he ate at his grandparents’ table, chef Geoff Davis launched Burdell, a “nostalgic soul” restaurant.

Alisa Reynolds at My 2 Cents, Los Angeles

In her health-conscious approach to Southern cuisine, chef Alisa Reynolds offers “a menu that illustrates the versatility of traditional soul food dishes” at her restaurant, My 2 Cents.



Best Chef semifinalists in Mid-Atlantic (D.C., Del., Md., N.J., Pa., Va.)

Angel Barreto at Anju, Washington, D.C.

Taste chef Angel Barreto’s innovative approach to Korean cuisine at Anju, a restaurant and pub inspired by traditional Korean flavors and culture.

Keem Hughley at Bronze, Washington, D.C.

Melding fantasy and gastronomy, Bronze is an Afrofuturism-inspired restaurant co-founded by chef Keem Hughley offering an array of internationally inspired dishes.

Omar Tate at Honeysuckle Provisions, Philadelphia

Chef Omar Tate launched Honeysuckle Provisions to share nuanced stories about Blackness in America, addressing a lack of diversity and representation in both the kitchen and on the plate.



Best Chef semifinalists in Great Lakes (Ill., Ind., Mich., Ohio)

Jeffery Harris at Nolia Kitchen, Cincinnati

Bringing Southern hospitality to Cincinnati, chef Jeffery Harris uses his experiences traveling throughout the South to craft Nolia Kitchen’s menu and create an environment where guests feel at home.

James Martin at Bocadillo Market, Chicago

Bocadillo Market, owned by chef James Martin and his wife, Jessica Neal, offers farm-to-table dishes inspired by Spanish culinary techniques and ingredients.



Best Chef semifinalists in Mountain (Colo., Idaho, Mont., Utah, Wyo.)

Aminata “Ami” Dia and Rougui Dia at Le French, Denver

Blending global flavors into French cuisine, chefs Aminata “Ami” Dia and Rougui Dia also weave their Senegalese heritage into each dish at Le French.



Best Chef semifinalists in New York State

Ayo Balogun at Dept of Culture, Brooklyn

What was once a pop-up dinner series hosted by chef Ayo Balogun is now Dept of Culture, a restaurant serving guests a tasting menu of North-central Nigerian cuisine.

Aretah Ettarh at Gramercy Tavern, New York

Aretah Ettarh is the chef de cuisine at Gramercy Tavern, which offers contemporary American cuisine, top-rate hospitality and notable service to its guests.

Charles Gabriel at Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, New York

After years in the culinary world, chef Charles Gabriel, popularly known as “the fried chicken king of Harlem,” launched a new series of Charles Pan-Fried Chicken restaurants in Harlem and the Upper West Side.

JJ Johnson at FieldTrip, New York

Founded by chef JJ Johnson, FieldTrip is a fast-casual restaurant emphasizing the cultural significance of rice through its made-to-order rice bowls and sides.

Charlie Mitchell at Clover Hill, Brooklyn

Fusing old-school and new-school dining, Clover Hill is a Michelin star-receiving restaurant led by Black chef Charlie Mitchell.

Scarr Pimentel at Scarr’s Pizza, New York

Named makers of one of the city’s best slices by The New York Times, Scarr’s Pizza, founded by Scarr Pimentel, offers a classic New York pizza in boxes made of recycled materials and an array of organic wines.



Best Chef semifinalist in Northeast (Conn., Mass., Maine, N.H., R.I., Vt.)

Cecelia Lizotte at Suya Joint, Boston

Named after the popular West African dish, at Suya Joint, chef Cecelia Lizotte uses food as an artistic outlet, combining spices to create flavors and tastes to craft delectable West African meals.



Best Chef semifinalists in Northwest and Pacific (Alaska, Hawaii, Ore., Wash.)



Kristi Brown at Communion, Seattle

Understanding that everybody’s gotta eat, Communion cultivates a soulful culinary space in which everyone can feel seen and welcomed.

Gregory Gourdet at Kann, Portland, Ore.

Kann is the place where Haitian cuisine meets Pacific Northwest. Created by chef Gregory Gourdet, the restaurant serves as an ode to both his heritage and the produce of Oregon.



Best Chef semifinalists in Southeast (Ga., Ky, N.C., S.C., Tenn., W.Va.)

Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson at Jimmy Pearls, Charlotte, N.C.

At Jimmy Pearls, chefs Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson meticulously blend traditional Southern cuisine inspired by coastal and Piedmont, Virginia’s culinary heritage, all reimagined through the lens of the African diaspora’s rich culinary traditions.

Erika Council at Bomb Biscuits, Atlanta

What was once chef Erika Council’s pop-up shop, Bomb Biscuits is now one of the hottest brunch spots in Atlanta, offering hearty biscuit sandwiches with a range of flavors.

Kitwanda “Kiki” Cyrus and Tyrone Cyrus at Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles, Columbia, S.C.

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles is a Black woman-owned restaurant that takes just as much pride in its crispy fried chicken and red velvet waffles as it does its friendly atmosphere.

Jamie Davis at The Hackney, Washington, N.C.

At The Hackney, chef Jamie Davis and his team offer an eclectic, Southern, seafood-led menu drawing influence from French, Spanish, African, Native American meals and more.

Duane Nutter at Southern National, Atlanta

Southern National dishes crafted by chef Duane Nutter, a Louisiana native, celebrate regional resources inspired by the vibrance of the world.



Best Chef semifinalists in South (Ala., Ark., Fla., La., Miss., Puerto Rico)

Tristen Epps at Ocean Social, Miami

Perched where the sky and sea meet, Ocean Social in the Eden Roc hotel offers elevated coastal dining with chef Tristen Epps’ soulful twist.

Hardette Harris at Us Up North, Shreveport, La.

Making sure every visitor to her state tastes what communities eat up north, chef Hardette Harris launched the spot where she hosts classes, Friday fish fries, Sunday dinners and other experiences that highlight the uniqueness of Northern Louisiana cuisine.

Marlon “Chicken” Williams at Chicken’s Kitchen, Gretna, La.

Chef Marlon “Chicken” Williams never imagined that his childhood nickname, Big Fat Chicken Marlon, would foreshadow his culinary career. Offering a different menu every day, Williams’ restaurant, Chicken’s Kitchen, pours nothing but love into its soulful dishes.

