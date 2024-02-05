‘Three Little Birds’ exclusive clip shows police discriminating against Jamaican partygoers in 1950s London

If you’re looking for a new series to watch this Black History Month, look no further than “Three Little Birds.”

The British drama, created and written by Jamaican UK-born actor Sir Lenny Henry, follows sisters Leah and Chantrelle, and their acquaintance Hosanna, as they leave their home in Jamaica for a new life in London. The sisters, who hail from the St. Anne’s district of Jamaica, and Hosanna, who is described as “Bible-loving” and “virtuous,” must work to create a new legacy for themselves and future generations. “Three Little Birds” shows the “​​resilience and sacrifices of previous generations and their extraordinary voyage from Jamaica to Great Britain during the Windrush migration,” according to the official synopsis.

In an exclusive clip provided to theGrio, Hosanna is shown dancing to “Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)” by the Penguins with a fellow Jamaican at a Caribbean dance in England. The young suitor is asking why she left their homeland but before she can answer the police arrive to break up the party.

The police are shown screaming and violently arresting people while the party patrons yell in terror. One of the threesome tells an officer this was a “gathering of peace,” to which he responds, “I haven’t got time for this. Go back inside before you get hurt.” He then threatens her to get back in the house before he arrests her.

This clip demonstrates the discrimination and brutality many Caribbean people faced after immigrating to England in the 1950s and ‘60s. Henry was inspired to make “Three Little Birds” by his mother’s journey to Great Britain. The six-part series features “a powerhouse of new British talent,” including Rochelle Neil as Leah, Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle, and Yazmin Belo, making her screen debut as Hosanna. Javone Prince, Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill, Tierney Turner and Malachi Hall round out the cast.

“Three Little Birds” was filmed in the Midlands, U.K., and co-produced by BritBox International, with Diederick Santer as executive producer. The first three episodes of the series are available to stream now on BritBox. The final three episodes will be available to watch one week later.

Check out the exclusive clip from “Three Little Birds” below.

