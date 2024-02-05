Watch: Alvin Ailey organization continues to mold the next Black dancers of the future

Alvin Ailey was a passionate dancer and skilled choreographer who founded The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958. Since then, Mr. Ailey’s vision expanded to eventually include Ailey II, its junior company; the acclaimed Ailey School, plus an array of Ailey Extension classes and education programs.

In an interview with theGrio, former star dancer Matthew Rushing, now an associate artistic director for the Ailey Dance Theater, shares how the organization continues to mold the brilliant Black dancers of the future. Check out the full interview above!

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.