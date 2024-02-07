Awards ceremony honors the greatness of Black music and musicians

The Black Music Collective gathered music’s biggest stars for a night of celebration in honor of Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey, who each received the Global Impact Award.

Held Thursday night at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the Grammy Week ceremony, the collective’s Recording Academy Honors, drew a crowd, including Black women who showed up in full support of the two legends being recognized for their influence on music worldwide and their impact on Black artists.

Mariah Carey attends the Black Music Collective’s 2024 Recording Academy Honors, presented Feb. 1 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“It feels very symbolic to celebrate Black music in Black History Month with some of the greatest Black musicians of all time — who wrote the soundtrack to our lives,” Candiace Dillard, a “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, told theGrio on the black carpet.

“It feels amazing to be in the space and celebrating,” Dillard continued. “I love Black Music Collective’s message and how they are paving the way for musical greatness.”

Throughout the night, Black women praised Mariah Carey for her remarkable contributions to pop and her influence on Black music.

TheGrio caught up with LeToya Luckett, Erica Campbell and Jordin Sparks, who applauded the pop diva for her impact and celebrated the increase of female recognition in the music industry.

“To even be in the same room with Mariah Carey…when I heard ‘Visions of Love,’ I did not even know what to do with myself emotionally,” Luckett said. “I wanted to sing at that moment. Her voice was so different, and she has inspired me in many ways.”

She continued, “…I’m just so grateful to be here… I love celebrating our people. We deserve it, and I’m glad we are finally learning to accept it because sometimes it is hard to accept your flowers.”

Campbell pointed out that “Excellence pays off. You stay consistent, keep putting out music, and keep touching people, and they will recognize you. Sometimes, it takes time and does not happen at the beginning of your career. But keep living, releasing music and changing lives, it gets recognized. Excellence cannot be ignored.”

Nearly 20 years have passed since Carey won her last Grammy. Over more than three decades, Carey holds the record for the most No.1 hits as a solo artist. She has won five out of her 34 Grammy nominations earned.

In her acceptance speech, she pledged to continue to open doors and create opportunities for Black artists in the music industry.

“I accept this award on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized, who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter. Your truth matters,” Carey said onstage. “We will continue to pave the way together for a future where authenticity is celebrated, diversity is embraced, and music has the power to change the world.”

Attendees also shared with theGrio, who they were rooting for ahead of the Grammy Awards ceremony. Multiple categories featured Black women as nominees, including SZA, Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Janelle Monae, Samara Joy, Doja Cat and more.

Sparks, who was also Grammy-nominated, said that she was rooting for all women, especially Victoria Monét, who was nominated for seven awards.

“It feels like the scales are tipping towards women starting to get a lot of recognition,” Sparks said. “I love my girl Victoria, and I want to see her sweep because she deserves it and has been working so hard.”

Monét did go on to win three Grammys.

