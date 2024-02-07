Beyoncé celebrates the ‘Cécred’ nature of hair care with her newest business venture

After months of anticipation and fan speculation, Beyoncé has finally released visuals…for her hair care line. Last night, the star posted an Instagram Reel to kick off the promotion of her newest business venture.

“Hair is sacred,” the star wrote in the video’s caption. “The journey begins Feb. 20. Visit Cécred.com”

Within the announcement, Queen Bey also revealed the official name of the brand, “Cécred,” which social media previously dubbed “#Beyonceshairbrand.” Leading up to this teaser, the “Renaissance” singer had alluded to plans to step into the hair care sector. In May, the star took a moment from her Renaissance World Tour to reflect on her ties to hair care and hair salons.

“How many of y’all know that my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she wrote in an IG post. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Since then, the megastar has been “on mute” about what she’s been crafting in the hair space. Instead, the star continued to keep it coy when “Beyoncé’s haircare brand” invited a fleet of social media influencers to the Renaissance concert and movie premiere.

“It has always been a dream of mine to create a hair care line. That’s why I’m so proud to share Cécred, which celebrates and honors the wisdom of our hair,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “ I’m excited that you are now a part of this community and can help to build an intimate and powerful space where we can share our journeys, our hair secrets and protect all things sacred.”

Top Stories

The cryptic announcement, which showcased a compilation of videos of hair salon patrons getting their hair washed and styled — including several cameos from Beyoncé at different ages — received a positive response as fans joked about the star releasing everything but the visuals for the “Renaissance” album she released in 2022.

“We got Cé noir [Beyoncé’s perfume], now Cé Cred…Are we still getting the Cé Live album/DVD & Cé visuals?” one fan commented, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Similarly, another commenter added, “Ima just assume the live album is inside the box of shampoo.”

While the mystery of Beyoncé’s musical visuals remains unsolved, the upcoming hair care line set to release during this Black History Month may reveal some of the long-held mystique behind Beyoncé’s hair. Through the years, the star’s hair has played a role in her journey as an artist. Constantly evolving and taking on different shapes, colors, and textures, there’s always been a mystery behind Beyoncé’s seemingly flawless hairstyles — specifically because her go-to choices for performances have typically been wigs and extensions. Understandably so; like most Black women, the award-winning artist loves a protective style, so much so that fans can rarely differentiate her natural hair from her luxury bundles. That was until her mother, Tina Knowles, recorded a 2019 video showing off her daughter’s natural hair.

“[Au] naturale,” Mama Knowles repeated in the video as she parted the star’s hair, showing off the impressive inches growing from her scalp.

“What weave? What wig? Yes, yes all natural @mstinalawson @beyonce let them know 😂😂😂😂,” Beyoncé’s hairstylist, Neal Farinah, captioned the post. “Say what black girls got hair.”

Whether Cécred products will help users unlock long natural tresses like Beyoncé remains to be seen. However, with her mother reportedly being part of the operation, fans are already optimistic about the brand’s products.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.