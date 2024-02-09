Ghana artifacts that were looted 150 years ago by British forces have been returned by a US museum

The artifacts were looted from British-colonized Ghana in the 19th century before being transferred to Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the 1960s.

Feb 9, 2024
Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II greets delegates from the Fowler museum at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana on Thursday. Seven royal artifacts looted by British forces from Ghana's ancient Asante kingdom in the 19th century were returned by UCLA's Fowler museum, the latest of a series of stolen treasured items now being repatriated to several African countries. (Photo: Misper Apawu/AP)

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Seven royal artifacts looted 150 years ago by British colonial forces from Ghana’s ancient Asante kingdom and kept by a United States museum have been returned and presented to the kingdom on Thursday, the latest of a series of stolen treasured items being repatriated to several African countries.

Looted from British-colonized Ghana in the 19th century before being transferred to Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the 1960s, the artifacts included an elephant tail whisk, an ornamental chair made of wood, leather and iron, two gold stool ornaments, a gold necklace and two bracelets.

““We are here … (because) the white man came into Asanteman to loot and destroy it,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the king of the Asante kingdom in Ghana’s largest city of Kumasi, said at a presentation ceremony that brought joy and relief to the kingdom.

After decades of resistance from European and Western governments and museums, the efforts of African countries to repatriate stolen artifacts are paying off with the increasing return of treasured pieces. Activists, though, say thousands more are still out of reach.

The royal items were first received by the kingdom on Monday, which marked the 150th anniversary of when British colonial forces sacked the Asante city in 1874. That was when four of the items were looted while the other three were part of an indemnity payment made by the Asante kingdom to the British, the museum said.

The repatriation of the artifacts to Ghana “signifies the return of our souls,” said Kwasi Ampene, a lecturer who helped negotiate their return.

Recommended Stories

Aric Jones, Travis Kelce, Travis Kelce
Lifestyle

Travis Kelce’s best friend Aric Jones explains their collective success: ‘We’re the engine’

Alzheimer
Health

New study suggests Viagra may lower risk of Alzheimer’s

hair relaxers, hair straighteners, formaldehyde in hair relaxers, formaldehyde in har straighteners, dangers of hair relaxers, carcinogens in hair straighteners, dangers of formaldehyde, Black hair, straightening Black hair, FDA, FDA approval of hair products, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

FDA’s plan to ban hair relaxer chemical called too little, too late

News

They opened a Haitian food truck. Then they were told, ‘Go back to your own country,’ lawsuit says

Entertainment

Spike Lee, Denzel Washington reuniting for adaptation of Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Andra Day prays through nervousness ahead of Super Bowl performance

Video

Watch: SGA President Mike Davis Jr. shares his love of Alabama A&M University

Entertainment

Significant Moments in Black History: Mike lands a punch on Stacey — which nobody had ever done — and becomes an Inglewood legend

All seven items are being returned unconditionally and permanently though the kingdom allowed their replicas to be made, the museum added.

“We are globally shifting away from the idea of museums as unquestionable repositories of art, as collecting institutions entitled to own and interpret art based primarily on scholarly expertise, to the idea of museums as custodians with ethical responsibility,” said Silvia Forni, director of the Fowler Museum.

The items are seen as symbols of prestige and reverence for the Asante ruler and having them back is a dream come true, according to Samuel Opoku Acheampong, a staff of the Asante palace.

“Our forefathers and our fathers told us about the artifacts,” Acheampong said. “And ever since, as a kid, I had the vision that one day we shall have all these artifacts back to our Asante nation.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE