Spike Lee, Denzel Washington reuniting for adaptation of Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’

It's been nearly 20 years since Lee and Washington's last collaboration, "Inside Man."

Feb 9, 2024
(Left to right) Director Spike Lee and actor Denzel Washington shake hands before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Nearly 20 years after their last collaboration, Lee and Washington are reuniting for an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low.” (Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 20 years after their last collaboration, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are reuniting for an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low.”

Apple Original Films announced Thursday that it is co-financing the film, which A24 will release theatrically before it streams on Apple TV+. It marks Lee and Washington’s first film together since 2006’s “Inside Man.” Their previous films include “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Malcolm X” and “He Got Game.”

Kurosawa’s “High and Low,” released in 1963 and starring Toshiro Mifune, was adapted from the Ed McBain novel “King’s Ransom.” The film, a potent thriller rich in class commentary, follows a wealthy industrialist targeted by kidnappers.

Filming starts in March.

