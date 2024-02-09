Watch: SGA President Mike Davis Jr. shares his love of Alabama A&M University

Mike Davis Jr. has embraced leadership with open arms. His time as student government association president put him in the position to not only align himself with the success of his student body, but to also be a mentor to up and coming students who look to make an impact themselves. He later expresses his gratitude for his time at Alabama A&M University, simply due to the fact that he’s made himself a small family.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.