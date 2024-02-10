Macy Gray says that her son ‘would never’ hit her following daughter’s restraining order request

Macy Gray is speaking out about her son.

The “I Try” singer, 56, denied reports that her son, Tracy Melvin Hinds, 28, physically attacked her in a statement to People on Tuesday after her daughter, Aanisah Hinds, 29, filed a temporary restraining order against Hinds.

“Me and my son love each other and he would never think of causing me any physical harm. Outside of that, like any family, we have our issues and we’re dealing with it,” Gray said via her rep.

Macy Gray performs on stage during the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God’s Love We Deliver)

A copy of the restraining order, filed by Aanisah Hinds with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, alleges that Tracy Hinds “followed” and “harassed” Gray and that the two “got into a physical altercation,” according to People. Aanisah claimed that her brother “fought” her fiancé, Cornel Pearson, and “pushed” their mom. She alleges that her brother’s actions “always” happen “when he drinks.”

“We waited for the cops to come while he continued to bang on the doors of our rooms looking for confrontation. After he was out of the house, we locked the doors, but he came back through a window and began harassing again. Later he pushed me and has done so many times,” the document read, according to People.

The police reportedly advised Aanisah to file the order, which the court granted, since there was no video of the incident available. Aanisah claims that altercations with her brother also occurred in May 2022 and in April and October of 2023.

“He constantly abuses and fights with all of us, no one has a problem except him,” Aanisah Hinds, who is pregnant with a baby due in September, wrote in her filing.

Aanisah Hinds also requested several other orders, including a move-out order, a no-contact order and a stay-away order that would require Tracy Hinds to stay 100 yards away from her home, workplace, her fiancé’s workplace, her vehicle, her fiancé and herself, and their mother.

A court hearing to address the matter is scheduled for Feb. 27.

