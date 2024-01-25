Lovers & Friends festival returns with Usher, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne and more for 2024 

The Lovers & Friends festival returns this year, and the stellar lineup has concertgoers in a frenzy.

The featured acts scheduled to perform centerstage include Usher, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Brandy, Keyshia Cole, T-Pain and more. The official announcement of the festival’s return with the complete list of artists was made on Tuesday via the brand’s Instagram.

Usher is among the Lovers & Friends fest performers this year. Above, he sings during the Grammy Awards in January 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Nevada. Other talented musicians set to appear are Backstreet Boys, Monica, Juvenile, Timbaland, TLC, Jeezy, and Rick Ross, as well as other legendary R&B and hip-hop artists. Instantly after the lineup was revealed, music fans took to X to express their excitement for the all-day production.

One user said, “Lovers & Friends fest lineup HAS NEVER MISSED. Epic every time. If you can go, trust me. GO!”

“Vegas…you are tempting me once again,” another user posted. “I went to the first-ever Lovers and Friends back in 2022. It was amazing!”

The Lovers & Friends festival was initially set to debut in 2020 but was delayed two years due to the pandemic. It has been happening consecutively ever since. In celebration of the return, Usher posted on X, encouraging fans to attend.

Referencing his intro to the 2004 R&B collaboration with Ludacris and Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz on “Lovers and Friends,” the Super Bowl halftime performer wrote, “U know we had to do it again.”

U know we had to do it again… @lvrsnfrndsfest is back and better for 2024!! 🙌🏾 Make sure U register now for the Presale. Starts Friday, January 26th, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down. | https://t.co/umWNI5Td6z pic.twitter.com/Nh42mZh9ZK — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) January 23, 2024

According to Complex, the Lovers & Friends festival will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Usher’s fourth studio album, “Confessions,” with the R&B singer performing multiple tracks from the project. Lil Wayne is also expected to complete his entire 16-song tracklist off his 2008 “Tha Carter III” album.

In 2023, the weekend concert launched its second year in Las Vegas and brought an acclaimed list of performers, including Mariah Carey, Summer Walker, 50 Cent, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera.

Tickets for this year’s highly anticipated festival will be available for purchase starting Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. PST. General admission prices begin at $325, and VIP tickets start at $695, per the event’s website. Hotel and ticket packages, priced at $679, are also available.

Get the latest information about the festival, a full list of artists and ticket prices at the official website here.

