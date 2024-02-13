Racist post leads to white GOP Michigan lawmaker losing staff

 Rep. Josh Schriver once wondered why there's an agenda to "reduce the white portion of our population."

Feb 13, 2024
FILE - Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, awaits the start of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Republican lawmaker, Josh Schriver, in Michigan lost his committee assignment and staff Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, days after posting an image of a racist ideology on social media. Tate, a Democrat who is Black, said he will not allow the House to be a forum for “racist, hateful and bigoted speech.” (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

A Republican lawmaker in Michigan lost his committee assignment and staff Monday, days after posting an image of a racist ideology on social media.

House Speaker Joe Tate, a Democrat who is Black, said he will not allow the House to be a forum for “racist, hateful and bigoted speech.”

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, is pictured. Tate took away the committee assignment and staff of State Rep. Josh Schriver after Schruver posted a map with the phrase, “The great replacement!” (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

State Rep. Josh Schriver, who is white, shared a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — that showed a map of the world with Black figures greatly outnumbering white figures, along with the phrase, “The great replacement!”

The conspiracy theory says there’s a plot to diminish the influence of white people.

Schriver, who represents portions of Oakland and Macomb counties, can vote on the House floor. But Tate removed him from a committee and told the House Business Office to oversee his staff members, who still can assist constituents.

“Representative Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others,” Tate said.

A message seeking comment from Schriver wasn’t immediately returned. He defended his social media post last week.

Recommended Stories

King and Queen Zulu as they arrived on Lundi Gras, theGrio.com
News

New Orleans’ Carnival season marks Fat Tuesday with celebrities and pretend monarchs

Film

Antoine Fuqua to direct Nelson Mandela documentary now in the works

Super Bowl 2024, theGrio.com
News

Super Bowl thriller was the most-watched program ever, averaging 123.4 million viewers

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz exhibition, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz art collection, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Museum, Black art, Kehinde Wiley, Ernie Barnes, arts and culture, theGrio.com
Culture Watch

On the shoulders of ‘Giants,’ Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys mount an inspiring new exhibit

Elections

San Francisco mayor’s race heats up with another challenger to London Breed

News

Funerals getting underway in Georgia for 3 Army Reserve soldiers killed in Jordan drone attack

Snow Plows, New York City, thegrio.com
News

If you’re going to the Northeast, be prepared for lousy weather and delays

Featured

Racist post leads to white GOP Michigan lawmaker losing staff

“I’m opposed to racists, race baiters and victim politics,” Schriver told The Detroit News. “What I find strange is the agenda to demoralize and reduce the white portion of our population.”

Schriver was elected to a two-year term in 2022. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, released a statement Friday calling his post “abhorrent rhetoric.”

“We will never let those who stoke racial fears divide us,” she said.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE