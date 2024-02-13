Watch: Which housewife should be next to get a spin-off show?

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss recently announced that she will not be returning to the franchise. Burruss premiered on “RHOA” in the second season and is currently the longest-serving Bravo housewife after 14 seasons with the show. The actress, singer, and songwriter says the departure will give her time to work on other things.

Many housewives from the franchise have gone on to work on other projects and even secured spin-off shows. Carlos King, King of Reality TV, stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to weigh in on who he thinks should be next to get their own show.

