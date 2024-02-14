The best Black sitcom Valentine’s Day episodes to stream and chill

From new classics like “black-ish” to older hits like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” we’re looking back at five great Valentine’s Day episodes for you to revisit this year.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Karyn Parsons (left) as Hilary Banks and Joseph Marcell as Geoffrey appear in “Stop Will! In the Name of Love” the 18th episode in Season Four of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” (Photo credit: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank)

We’re kicking off our list with “Stop Will! In the Name of Love,” the beloved Season Four episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” In the episode, Will goes on a double date with his young cousin Ashley, where his overprotective tendencies eventually are on full display and ruin the date. Fans might also remember the episode from its musical performance. Near the end, Ashley sings “Respect” by Aretha Franklin.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is available to stream on Max.

“Family Matters”

We’ve got another Episode 18 for you to revisit this Valentine’s Day, but this time it’s Season Three of the beloved ’90s hit “Family Matters.” The Urkel-centric episode, “My Broken-Hearted Valentine,” offers signature hilarity, but it’s equally powerful. Urkel has doubts about the intentions of Daniel Wallace, whom Laura has chosen to be her “valentine.” The episode dives into deep topics such as saying “no” and sexual harassment, proving to be another example of a sitcom episode that uses the format to teach viewers of all ages important life lessons.

“Family Matters” is available to stream on Hulu.

“Sister, Sister”

The cast of “Sister, Sister” includes (from left) Tim Reid, Tamera Mowry, Tia Mowry and Jackee Harry. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“Sister, Sister” delivered a memorable episode on Feb. 14, 1996, during Season 3. In the 16th episode, titled “Valentine’s Day,” Tia uses skills she learned in her psychology class to help her sister Tamera salvage the special day after her boyfriend leaves her hanging. But the most memorable event is how the episode develops Ray and Lisa’s budding romance.

“Sister, Sister” is available to stream on Hulu.

Recommended Stories

“black-ish”

The first season of “black-ish” contains a classic Valentine’s Day episode, “Big Night, Big Fight.” Appropriately, it’s Episode 13 because Dre and Rainbow are having a rough and rocky night with nothing but bad luck and miscommunication. Dre (Anthony Anderson) desperately tries to save the romantic holiday and keep the peace with his wife, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross). Relive the episode with a clip below, featuring a hilarious conversation where they break down the often misused pronunciation of the holiday, “Valentime’s Day.”

“Black-ish” is available to stream on Hulu.

“Abbott Elementary”

Kismet? Coincidence? Our latest offering from “Abbott Elementary” is …wait for it… Season 2 Episode 14. Sweet! One of the biggest hits in the current era of TV comedy, the show delicately balances hilarious jokes with heartwarming character development, which is on full display in this holiday-themed episode aptly titled for the day devoted to love. Laying the groundwork for the Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) romance, the episode is a perfect watch for this Valentine’s Day.

“Abbott Elementary” centers on characters played by (from left) Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti. (ABC/Pamela Littky)

“Abbott Elementary” is available to stream on Hulu.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.