WNBA posts A grades in racial and gender hiring in diversity report card

Adrien Bouchet, director of The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, said the WNBA “continues to be a leader with their inclusive racial and gender hiring practices across all professional leagues.”

Feb 15, 2024
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (left) and guard Chelsea Gray (right) present Vice President Kamala Harris (center) with a jersey as Harris honors the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in the White House's East Room last August. The WNBA continues to post top-tier grades in an annual report studying diversity hiring throughout the league. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — The WNBA continues to post top-tier grades in an annual report studying diversity hiring throughout the league, though there was a dip when it came to the racial score for head-coach hiring.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida issued an A for the league’s overall, racial and gender grades for the 2023 season. Wednesday’s report card marked the 19th straight year that the league earned at least an A in all three categories.

In the study, TIDES director and lead report author Adrien Bouchet said the WNBA “continues to be a leader with their inclusive racial and gender hiring practices across all professional leagues.”

The league earned A+ grades in multiple areas, including gender hiring for head coaches going from women holding 58.3% of those jobs in the 2022 study to 75% for 2023. The racial hiring grade was an A- with people of color filling 33.3% of roles, down from an A+ last year at 50%.

The league also posted an A in racial hiring and an A+ in gender hiring for roles in the WNBA headquarters, along with an A+ for diversity-hiring initiatives.

The lowest grade in the report was a C- for racial hiring with team presidents and general managers, both at 16.7%.

