Soccer club condemns racist comments aimed at Black player

The player, Dayot Upamecano, has been the target of racist comments before

Feb 16, 2024

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has condemned racist comments sent to defender Dayot Upamecano on social media following his red card in the team’s Champions League loss to Lazio.

Numerous racist comments were left on the French defender’s Instagram account after Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Lazio in the round of 16. Upamecano was sent off for a challenge on Gustav Isaksen which led to a goal from the penalty spot for Lazio.

Bayern Munich condemned racist comments sent to defender Dayot Upamecano on social media.(Adobe Stock)

“FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments being directed towards Dayot Upamecano on social media. Anyone who comments hateful words such as these is no fan of our club. We’re all behind you, Upa!” Bayern posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen raised the issue in a speech at the team hotel after the game, German agency dpa reported.

“What has particularly bothered me are the disgusting comments afterwards on social media. To that, all I can say is that it is abhorrent,” dpa quoted Dreesen as saying. “This type of racist mob, this isn’t our world. This isn’t FC Bayern. It’s something that we will not put up with.”

Upamecano was previously targeted by racist comments on social media last year after Bayern lost at Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Recommended Stories

Sports

With the NBA All-Star game approaching, LeBron sets another record

Black History Month

Ella Baker was the quiet backbone of the civil rights movement

News

Deliberations re-start in trial of white Ohio ex-deputy charged in death of Casey Goodson Jr., a Black man

Sports

Soccer club condemns racist comments aimed at Black player

Politics

Watch: President Biden banking on women’s support amid health care battle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex website, Meghan Markle
Lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop ‘royal’ from their relaunched website, adopt new surname for their children

Entertainment

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline Fool in Love Festival 

News

Fani Willis takes witness stand to dispute ‘lies’ about her relationship with a prosecutor in Trump election case

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE