Watch: Jackie Aina is the face of online glam

Jackie Aina is a beauty influencer and guru who gained acclaim through building trusted relationships with audiences on her YouTube channel. Her first video premiered in 2009; since then, her channel has garnered over 3.5 million subscribers. Aina champions diversity and inclusion in beauty and has successfully pushed major cosmetic brands to consider all people when creating products. Forging her own path and fighting for inclusion, Aina became one of the top voices in beauty and wellness and has retained that status for well over a decade.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.