Watch: Morgan State University’s wrestling team has a promising future

Morgan State University’s wrestling team is doing what it takes to become a dominant force. The program is not only building a strong team, but it is also highlighting the significance of representation after hiring the first Black Olympic gold medalist Kenneth Monday as their head coach.

Coach Monday and freshman wrestler Aaron Turner join “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” to discuss the bright future of wrestling programs at Morgan State University and other HBCUs.

Recommended Stories

Learn more about Morgan State University’s wrestling team from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.