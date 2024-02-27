Watch: Adrian Burrell highlights the importance of our oral histories

The history of Black people in the Deep South is still a mystery to most of the world. With “Now and Then,” filmmaker Adrian Burrell provides a humbling and provocative narrative on Black sharecroppers during that time of struggle and segregation in America. Wanting to also know more about his own history, Burrell got his film crew and began his journey from Oakland, California, to discover more about our ancestors through oral histories. He discovered that the bonds of community run deep in the Deep South and that Black oral history remains a source of strength, resilience, and hope for generations yet to come.

