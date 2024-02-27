Watch: Meet Adrian Burrell, the first recipient of theGrio’s Emerging Filmmaker Fellowship

Here at theGrio, we will always amplify Black excellence. Meet 32-year-old Adrian Burrell, the first recipient of our Emerging Filmmaker Fellowship. Burrell directed the short film “Now and Then,” which chronicles the stories of sharecroppers across the Mississippi Delta. The Oakland, California, native says digging into our past helps us understand our direction. Burrell stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. WIlliams” to share his story. You can watch his film “Now and Then” now on theGrio.

Check out the full interview below and tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

