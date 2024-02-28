Stolen parts of MLK memorial recovered in Denver after being sold for scrap

DENVER (AP) — Three bronze artworks stolen from a Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in City Park in Denver, along with seven bronze pieces taken from a nearby fountain, were recovered after being sold to a scrap metal business, Denver Police said Tuesday.

Police said because the items were taken from two memorials and sold as scrap, they do not believe it was a bias-motivated crime. Two suspects are being sought, and one of the men has been identified, police said.

Damage to a recently vandalized Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue in Denver, Colorado is shown. Bronze artworks stolen from the memorial, plus seven bronze pieces taken from a nearby fountain, were recovered after being sold to a scrap metal business. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/9NEWS)

A large plaque depicting Black military veterans from the “I Have a Dream” monument was cut into four pieces prior to being sold, police said. A torch and angel taken from the King monument were also recovered last Friday.

Investigators learned the pieces missing from the King monument were taken early on Feb. 18.

The thefts from the Joseph Addison Thatcher Memorial Fountain had not been reported until the items were recovered from the scrap business. Some pieces from the fountain remain missing, police said in a Crimestoppers poster announcing a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The fountain was dedicated in 1918.

Artist Ed Dwight created the King memorial in 2002. It features a bronze statue of King and smaller statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Rosa Parks, Sojourner Truth and Frederick Douglass.

Police returned the artworks to Denver Arts & Venues, which manages both monuments. Police declined to say how much the scrap business paid for the pieces, citing the ongoing investigation.

