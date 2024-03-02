Black in Style: Zendaya vintage Mugler ‘robot suit’ generates $13.3M of media buzz

Since the press tour kicked off for “Dune: Part Two” two months ago, Zendaya’s dazzling looks, from Thierry Mugler’s flesh-baring archival “robot suit” to Givenchy’s Fall 1999 “motherboard” dress and more, have been turning heads, garnering headlines, and generating $13.3 million in media exposure for Mugler.

Her longtime style and “image architect,” Law Roach, recently told Vogue his approach to this press tour has been very intentional, involving a lot of vintage and even sustainable selections.

“We never work based on what we think somebody’s reaction is going to be,” he told the publication. “We’ve been [pulling vintage] since Zendaya and I began working together for 13 years now. At first, it came out of necessity because back when we started, nobody would lend her clothes. And I come from vintage — I had a vintage store in Chicago — so a lot of the things that she wore were things from my store or vintage pieces.”

He added, “We don’t borrow from vintage dealers—we buy. It’s important to support smaller businesses.” Roach also emphasized that buying vintage or secondhand is a sustainable practice.

“If we’re really going to have conversations about sustainability, wearing something that somebody else has is kind of the easiest way to do it,” he said. “Beautiful clothes should live the longest lives possible and as many lives as possible. They shouldn’t just lay dormant somewhere.”

Athletes Sha’Carri Richardson and Angel Reese celebrate with new partnerships

Sha’Carri Richardson for Nike x Jacquemus (Photo: Nike Newsroom)

This week, Nike and Jacquemus confirmed social media’s speculations that Sha’Carri Richardson will be the face and muse of their upcoming Spring 2024 campaign. As part of their ongoing partnership, Nike x Jacquemus tapped the fastest woman in the world to model the collaborative collection, which spans women’s apparel pieces, a unisex tee, hoodie and sweatpants, sneakers, and the highly anticipated “Le Swoosh Bag” that reimagines the Nike logo as a handbag (pictured above).

“Fashion is so personal, and I definitely use it to express myself — it can show how you feel, your mood, your creativity. From the colors you wear to the risks you take, fashion can be an outlet to show the world a little bit of who you are,” Richardson shared in a press release. “And that’s why I’m inspired by Simon’s collection; the pieces are edgy and elegant at the same time, and it inspires me to keep showing up as I am while hopefully inspiring others to do the same.”

Similarly, women’s basketball phenom Angel Reese shared how she uses fashion as a vehicle for self-expression in her latest campaign with Reebok. Headlining the athletic brand’s “Not Made to Be Subtle” womenswear collection, the LSU champion is encouraging women to explore individuality through fashion.

“The Not Made to Be Subtle collection lets me do just that — with bright, bold colors and unique design, I can express myself, tackle an intense workout, and show up with style every day in confidence,” Reese said in a statement.

Nike x Jacquemus is available now on jacquemus.com and will launch in Nike stores on March 5th. Reebok’s “Not Made to Be Subtle” collection will be available starting March 8.

Black country singer Willie Jones for Wrangler jeans

Willie Jones speaks on stage during the Amazon Music For Love & Country Documentary Premiere at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on April 04, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Country singer Willie Jones is sharing his hopes and dreams for more diverse Black stories in music in what appears to be a new Wrangler jeans campaign. The “Something to Dance To” singer shared images from the campaign to Instagram, featuring Jones ring-clad and posing in cowboy duds.

“My whole search is that we hear more authentic stories to the Black experience, through the names of country music, and that we get this money,” he is quoted saying across the images.

Since 2021, Wrangler Jeans has been uplifting “Black Americana” as a supporter of the Black Opry Revue, a platform that uplifts Black voices in blues, country, and folk music.

From another Julez Smith runway sighting to Off-White’s Fall 2024 ready-to-wear show: Fashion Month updates

Julez Smith walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

After making his New York Fashion Week debut walking the Luar show in Brooklyn (with Auntie Beyoncé in attendance), Daniel “Julez” Smith, son of Solange Knowles, took on Milan. Smith walked in the Versace show along with other notable faces like Gigi Hadid.

Meanwhile, over in Paris, Off-White debuted its Fall 2024 ready-to-wear line entitled “Black by Popular Demand,” influenced by a mix of African, American, sports, and show business-inspired influences. The pieces included a mix of minimalist and uber-maximalist elements, slinky jersey-knit dresses with a combination of African beading, piping evoking American athleticwear, letterman jackets, and surprising accents of honeydew-green fur and stars.

The brand’s creative director, Ib Kamara, told WWD, “It’s a very optimistic collection that shows the joy of Off-White in a very minimal time. It’s supposed to live up to its true identity speaking to the real people on the street, and I think real people are optimistic and hopeful.”

Notable faces such as Serena Williams and Willow Smith were spotted seated among the show’s “front row” on stage among the models.

Taraji P. Henson spreads joy with Kate Spade

(Photo courtesy of Kate Spade)

Taraji P. Henson, who recently helped her “The Color Purple” co-stars find their joy onscreen, is taking her talents off-screen. As part of her continued partnership with Kate Spade, Henson is releasing a limited-edition capsule collection including a heart-shaped necklace made from green agate and a “Joy Is” t-shirt. With 100% of the proceeds going to the actress’ nonprofit, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), the collection is part of Henson and the fashion brand’s multifaceted partnership.

Since joining Kate Spade’s Social Impact Council, Henson’s work with the brand has expanded to include her nonprofit, which aims to destigmatize mental health discussions in communities of color. In 2023, the two teamed up to launch the “She Cares Wellness Pods” initiative, designed to create more accessible mental health resources for women and girls on HBCU campuses. In its inaugural year, the initiative opened wellness pods at Alabama State University and Hampton University; in April 2024, Kate Spade and BLHF plan to bring wellness pods to Bennett College.

“I’m proud to continue our partnership into 2024 and collaborate on a product capsule that will enable us to expand our reach and provide more women and girls with access to culturally specific mental health care. As the rates of isolation and loneliness continue to climb, the collection is meant to serve as a reminder that you are not alone. Whether we connect with our sister circles or ourselves, joy is our north star,” Henson said in a press release shared with theGrio. “When approaching a topic as personal as mental health, we know this work

cannot be done alone. We need partners who share our commitment and have first-hand lived experience, much like we do.”

Shop the collection and contribute to the cause at katespade.com.

Idris and Sabrina Elba celebrate the sensuality and scent of Eternity with Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Fragrances announces Idris and Sabrina Elba as the face of the new Calvin Klein ETERNITY AROMATIC ESSENCE fragrance campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

This week, Calvin Klein announced power couple Idris and Sabrina Elba as the new faces of its renowned Eternity campaign. Promoting the brand’s Eternity Aromatic Essence for men and women, Calvin Klein’s global senior vice president, Javier Zotes Ciancas, says both the fragrance and the campaign’s black-and-white photos are designed to show the power of authentic and timeless love.

“Calvin Klein’s Eternity campaigns have always shown love that was intimate and real. It’s an honor to have our romance recognized for its authenticity, and have our commitment captured in this campaign. We are excited to be a part of Eternity’s iconic, timeless love story,” said Idris and Sabrina in a joint statement.

In addition to the images, the brand released a video campaign featuring the couple set to an exclusive cover of Little Willie John’s song “Fever” by FKA Twigs.

“Idris and I are passionate about the beauty and wellness industries and creating inclusive work that makes us feel beautiful in our skin in an industry where our needs can often feel underserved,” Sabrina added in a statement to WWD.“Calvin Klein is an iconic brand that has always encouraged freedom and self-expression. We loved creating these images with the team and partnering with Calvin Klein on the Eternity campaign.”

Beyoncé covers CR Fashion Book

(Photo credit: Louise & Maria Thornfeldt/CR Fashion Book)

Beyoncé continues to spread the gospel of her new haircare line, Cécred, as CR Fashion Book‘s latest cover star. With the help of her mom and several models, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is paying tribute to iconic hairstyles throughout history like the waves, feathered cuts, ’60s bumps, and the mullet. She also gets candid with the publication about her hair journey throughout the years.

“I’ve done some crazy things with my hair, but you can’t live with regrets,” she said. “Being safe is boring. We all have those hair moments that are wildly unattractive at one point in our lives. But the beauty about hair is it grows. And now, there’s endless products and hairpieces available to help us achieve any style we want. You don’t have to commit to any one style; you can just have fun.”

Other new covers we’ve been loving lately include Saweetie’s bubble gum-pink ombre hair on Allure, where she dishes about her next act, and Andre 3000 on the cover of HighSnobiety wearing all his own clothing and accessories as he reflects on his career.

