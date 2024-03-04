Oscars 2024: Regina King, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya to present

Renowned actresses Regina King, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya are among those set to take the stage this year as presenters at the Oscars.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, bringing together the best and brightest stars to celebrate the biggest night in cinema. Presenting this year are some major A-list actors, including Academy Award winners King and Nyong’o, who earned trophies for their work in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “12 Years a Slave,” respectively.

Regina King speaks onstage in January during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood. The actress is scheduled to be a presenter at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Zendaya, fresh off major success with “Dune: Part Two,” will also take the stage. The film is a major breakout moment for her, as theGrio previously wrote, and the film currently stands at No. 1 at the box office. Mahershala Ali, who has two Oscars for his work in “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” as well as Octavia Spencer, who won for best supporting actress for “The Help,” will also present.

Clearly, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is emphasizing past winners when it comes to 2024 presenters. All four of last year’s acting category winners will also present, including Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Recommended Stories

Others on the presenters list include Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara and Ramy Youssef.

This year, the Oscars celebrate such films as “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “American Fiction,” The Holdovers” and more, as theGrio previously reported.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. EST, live on ABC.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.